Bacon and Tomato Guacamole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
January 22, 2018
3 ripe avocados
1/2 medium white onion, chopped into quarter-inch pieces
3 canned chipotle chilis, finely chopped
1 large tomato, chopped into quarter-inch pieces
1/4 c. cilantro, chopped, plus extra for garnish
5 strips bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled, divided
2 tbsp. lime juice
Salt
Scoop avocados into a bowl; mash into a coarse puree.
Rinse onion under cold water in a small strainer; shake dry.
Transfer to the bowl along with chilis, tomato, cilantro and 2/3 of the bacon.
Gently stir to combine.
Season with lime juice and salt to taste.
Sprinkle with remaining bacon and cilantro.