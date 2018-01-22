Bacon and Tomato Guacamole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

3 ripe avocados

1/2 medium white onion, chopped into quarter-inch pieces

3 canned chipotle chilis, finely chopped

1 large tomato, chopped into quarter-inch pieces

1/4 c. cilantro, chopped, plus extra for garnish

5 strips bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled, divided

2 tbsp. lime juice

Salt

Scoop avocados into a bowl; mash into a coarse puree.

Rinse onion under cold water in a small strainer; shake dry.

Transfer to the bowl along with chilis, tomato, cilantro and 2/3 of the bacon.

Gently stir to combine.

Season with lime juice and salt to taste.

Sprinkle with remaining bacon and cilantro.