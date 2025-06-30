Bacon announces retirement from Congress

Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon, D-Neb., a member of the House Agriculture Committee who is often a critic of President Trump, has announced he will not seek re-election.

In an announcement on his office website, Bacon said, “After consultation with my family and much prayer, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2026 and will fulfill my term in the 119th Congress through Jan. 2, 2027.”

“After three decades in the Air Force and now going on one decade in Congress, I look forward to coming home in the evenings and being with my wife and seeing more of our adult children and eight grandchildren, who all live near my home. I’ve been married for 41 years, and I’d like to dedicate more time to my family, my church and the Omaha community,” Bacon said.

“I also want to continue advocating for a strong national security strategy and a strong alliance system with countries that share our love of democracy, free markets and the rule of law.

“Legislatively, I aim to work to get five agricultural bills passed that were included as part of the farm bill, including the increase of defenses for our nation’s food supply chain and removing barriers for the next generation of farmers seeking to establish their operations.”