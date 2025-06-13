Well, the greenies really stepped in it this time. And it wasn’t a cow pie they stepped in either, but doggie doo. It’s one thing to claim that cows are terrible because their burps and farts are supposedly causing hurricanes and drouths. After all, cows are only raised by .01% of our population so they are easy to pick on without any backlash. But dogs are another story. In articles that were carried in the liberal Guardian, Mother Jones, and the journal Pacific Conservation Biology , man’s best friend was referred to as an “environmental villain.”

With at least one dog in one-third of American homes it makes no sense to tug on dog’s environmental leash, especially when a national poll found that only 4% of the American public disliked dogs. So to suggest that dogs are wreaking havoc on the environment should make Americans reconsider all the bad things the greenies have been saying about cows. After all, it’s hard to picture a pram riding Yorkie or a kissy-wissy Lab slobbering all over its owner as environmental evils.

The article in The Guardian said that dogs are responsible for “extensive and multifarious environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found.” The Guardian article is largely based on an Australian review of existing studies that argued that “the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognized.”

The Aussie review, highlighted the impacts of the world’s “commonest large carnivore” in killing and disturbing native wildlife. “In Australia, attacks by unrestrained dogs on little penguins in Tasmania may contribute to colony collapse, modeling suggests.”

The Australian study also said, “Insecticides from flea and tick medications kill aquatic invertebrates when they wash off into waterways. Dog feces can also leave scent traces and affect soil chemistry and plant growth. The carbon footprints of pets is also supposedly significant. A 2020 study found the dry pet food industry had an environmental footprint of around twice the land area of the UK, with greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the 60th highest-emitting country.” Referring to the dog’s carbon paw print the lead author of the review said, “The research did not intend to be censorious. But to a certain extent we give a free pass to dogs.”

The Australian review also said, “Researchers attributed the extent of the environmental impacts to the sheer number of dogs globally, as well as the lax or uninformed behavior of dog owners.” It suggested, “Maybe, in some parts of the world, we actually need to consider some slightly more robust laws and suggested that dog exclusion zones might be more suitable in some areas.”

Tell that to the little old lady or old man in the grocery store clinging to their “service animal.”

Regarding this attack on dogs, writer Noah Stanton said, “This latest absurdity serves as a stark reminder: for the radical environmental left, no aspect of traditional life is off limits. Their quest for control, cloaked in the language of saving the planet, inevitably clashes with personal liberty and good old fashioned common sense.”

The backlash has been worse than a pit bull’s bite.

Gabriella Hoffman, energy and conservation director for the Independent Women’s Forum Center, said on Fox News, “This isn’t really about dogs; it’s about an ideology that sees human activity, even the simple joy of owning a pet, as inherently harmful. It’s the same old playbook. First, they came for cows and people said nothing. Now they want to sacrifice dogs to save the planet? Not a winning message by the net-zero crowd, whose track record is notoriously bad. They came for reliable energy, then affordable cars, then meat and dairy — and now, they’re scrutinizing our loyal pets. See the pattern?” she asks.

Commentator Ana Kasparian said, “Is there any enjoyable part of life these insufferable kill joys won’t attack? The attack on dogs isn’t just random; it fits a pattern many of us conservatives have seen coming.” New York Post columnist Jon Levine imagined how a convention of greenies might have planned their losing strategy. “‘How can we win back voters?” they ask. “I know, let’s cancel dogs.'”

Finally, columnist Tim Carney summed it up perfectly, asking, “Did a cat write this?”