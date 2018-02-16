Bailey to retire from GMA; organization has lost many prominent members

Grocery Manufacturers Association President and CEO Pamela Bailey will retire later this year after nearly 10 years leading the organization.

Bailey will remain with GMA and manage the organization as the board of directors searches for her successor, with Leslie Hortum of Spencer Stuart retained to lead the search, GMA said in a news release.

Bailey's departure comes as the organization has struggled to reach positions on issues such as the labeling of genetically modified foods and added sugars that its members can all accept.

A long list of the nation's most prominent food companies have ceased to be members of GMA, which views itself as the trade organization representing the nation's leading food, beverage and consumer products companies. Nestlé, Kraft, Mars, Campbell Soup Co. Hershey, Unilever, Tyson Foods, Dean Foods, DowDuPont and Cargill have all canceled their memberships or said they will not renew them, according to a list compiled by Politico.

"GMA's members are dedicated to improving the quality of life for their consumers and they are fortunate to be led by a dedicated board of industry leaders, committed to ensuring the association can help its members continuously improve the health, safety, affordability and sustainability of their products," Bailey said.

"As GMA's board continues to engage in the reinvention process to build the association of the future to meet the consumer needs of the future, it is best that they do so in concert with their leader of the future," she said. "I look forward to continuing to work with the GMA board as they engage in that process to identify that leader."

Recommended Stories For You

Before joining GMA, Bailey served as founding president and CEO of the Healthcare Leadership Council; president and CEO of AdvaMed, the Advanced Medical Technology Association, and president and CEO of the Personal Care Products Council.