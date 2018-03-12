 Baked Cheddar Potatoes and Eggs | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

3 tbsp. butter
1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, chopped
1/4 c. minced fresh parsley
2 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
8 large eggs
1/2 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a 10-inch oven-proof skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat.
Add potatoes; cook and stir until golden brown and tender.
Stir in parsley, garlic, salt and pepper.
With back of a spoon, make four wells in the potato mixture; break two eggs into each well.
Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard.
Sprinkle with cheese and bake 1 minute or until cheese is melted.