Baked Cheddar Potatoes and Eggs | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

3 tbsp. butter

1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, chopped

1/4 c. minced fresh parsley

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

8 large eggs

1/2 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a 10-inch oven-proof skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat.

Add potatoes; cook and stir until golden brown and tender.

Stir in parsley, garlic, salt and pepper.

With back of a spoon, make four wells in the potato mixture; break two eggs into each well.

Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard.

Sprinkle with cheese and bake 1 minute or until cheese is melted.