Baked Egg Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

18 slices day-old bread

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese

2 2/3 c. milk

12 eggs

1/4 c. melted butter

1/4 tsp. almond or vanilla extract

1/2 c. almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place nine slices of bread in a greased 9 x 13-inch pan, and cover with half the cheese.

Layer remaining nine slices of bread and remaining cheese.

Beat the eggs.

Combine beaten eggs, milk and extract.

Pour mixture over bread and cheese layers.

Pour melted butter over entire pan; cover.

Refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

Place almonds on top.

Bake for 35 minutes, or until firm and golden brown.