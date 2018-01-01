 Baked Potato Casserole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo | TheFencePost.com

8 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
1 c. evaporated milk
1/2 c. light sour cream
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
6 slices turkey bacon, cooked and crumbled, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 3-quart casserole dish.
Place potatoes in a large saucepan.
Cover with water and bring to a boil.
Cook over medium-high heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender; drain.
Return potatoes to saucepan; add evaporated milk, sour cream, salt and pepper.
Beat with hand-held mixer until smooth.
Stir in 1 1/2 c. cheese and half of bacon.
Spoon mixture into prepared casserole dish.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through.
Top with remaining 1/2 c. cheese and remaining bacon.
Bake an additional 3 minutes or until cheese is melted.