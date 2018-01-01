Baked Potato Casserole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo

8 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 c. evaporated milk

1/2 c. light sour cream

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

6 slices turkey bacon, cooked and crumbled, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 3-quart casserole dish.

Place potatoes in a large saucepan.

Cover with water and bring to a boil.

Cook over medium-high heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender; drain.

Return potatoes to saucepan; add evaporated milk, sour cream, salt and pepper.

Beat with hand-held mixer until smooth.

Stir in 1 1/2 c. cheese and half of bacon.

Spoon mixture into prepared casserole dish.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through.

Top with remaining 1/2 c. cheese and remaining bacon.

Bake an additional 3 minutes or until cheese is melted.