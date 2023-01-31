Baldridge Performance Angus Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 01/28/2023
- Location: North Platte, Neb.
- Auctioneers: Al Conover, Wes Tieman, Matt Lowery
- Averages
Sale Avg:
193 Older Bulls Avg.$8,981
170 Yearling Bulls Avg.$8,739
363 Total Head Avg.$8,868
Top Bulls:
Lot 124 Baldridge Kimball K041 Sired by Mill Brae Identified 4031 Sold for $100,000 to Stone Point Cattle – NE, Huwa Cattle Co. – Roggen, Co – Amdahl Angus – Rapid City, S.D., Edgar Brothers- Rockham, S.D.
Lot 227 Baldridge Jacked Sired by G A R Wichita Sold for $45,000 to Orville Skogen – Fort Shaw, Mont.
Lot 218 Baldridge Kinsman K992 Sired by Ferguson Trailblazer 239E Sold for $35,000 to Grimmius Cattle Company – Hanford, Calif.
Lot 151 Baldridge Jiggs Sire by G A R Impressive sold for $30,000 to DBL inc. – Fullerton, Neb.
Lot 374 Baldridge Jigsaw J523 Sired by S A V Rainfall 6846 Sold for $30,000 to Orville Skogen- Fort Shaw, Mont.
Lot 75 Baldridge Knox K869 Sired by Gardens Cache Sold for $26,000 to JHL Ranch – Ashby, Neb.
Lot 309 Baldridge Key K033 Sire by G A R Hometown Sold for $26,000 to Albert and Marylin Ericksen – Seneca, Neb.
Lot 308 Baldridge Key K029 Sire by G A R Hometown Sold for $25,000 to Albert and Marylin Ericksen – Seneca, Neb.
Lot 127 Baldridge Jerry J605 Sired by Mill Brae Identified 4031 Sold for $22,000 to Sandhills Ranch LLC – Seneca, Neb.
Lot 169 Baldridge Jinks Sired by G A R Impressive Sold for $22,000 to to Albert and Marylin Ericksen – Seneca, Neb.
Lot 54 Baldridge Jose J571 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $20,000 to JHL Ranch – Ashby, Neb.
Lot 49 Baldridge keeper K997 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $20,000 to DBL Inc. – Fullerton, Neb.
Lot 126 Baldridge Jimmy Sired by Mill Brea Identified 4031 Sold for $20,000 to Sandhills Ranch LLC – Seneca, Neb.
- Comments
The cold and windy morning made for a great day for Baldridge Performance Angus. The sale offering was deep in quality from end to end. Starting the day off with the lot 124 bull being the high seller.