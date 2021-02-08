TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 01/30/2021

Location: North Platte, NE

Auctioneer: Al Conover; Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

The Baldridge Performance Angus sale was held January 30 in North Platte, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Averages

202 Older Angus Bulls average $10,059

159 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $8,007

Comments

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 at $250,000 was Baldridge Versatile, DOB: 4/24/19; SIRE: Baldridge Forecaster B160; MGS: Hoover Dam. He sold to the Versatile Group of NE.

Lot 2 at $75,000 was Baldridge Velocity, DOB: 04/25/2019; SIRE: Baldridge Forecaster B160; MGS: Hoover Dam. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

Lot 64 at $50,000 was Baldridge Highlander, DOB: 02/5/20: SIRE: Spring Cove Reno 4021; MGS: Mill Bar Hickok 7242. He sold to ABS Global of DeForest, WI.

Lot 110 at $48,000 was Baldridge Harness, DOB: 01/31/20: SIRE: Mill Brae Identified 4031; MGS: Mill Bar Hickok 7242. He sold to Orville Skogan of Shaw, MT.

Lot 29 at $40,000 was Baldridge Guardian, DOB: 05/04/19: SIRE: Baldridge Alternative E125; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to Capitol Angus of Whitehouse, TX.

Lot 140 at $36,000 was Baldridge Guide, DOB: 4/27/19: SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: GAR Prophet. He sold to CRV USA of Madison, WI.

Lot 3 at $27,500 was Baldridge Vortex, DOB: 04/24/19: SIRE: Baldridge Forecaster B160; MGS: Hoover Dam. He sold to Orville Skogan of Shaw, MT.

A huge crowd in attendance seeking breed leading genetics. By Drew Feller



Lot 119 at $27,000 was Baldridge Heat Seeker H007, DOB: 01/10/20: SIRE Mill Brae Identified 4031; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. He sold JHL Ranch of Ashby, NE.