Baldridge – Tiedeman and Frank Cattle & Genetics Annual Female Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 11/23/2024
- Location: At the ranch – Lodgepole, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
- Averages:
48 Angus Females averaged $6,828
25 Red Angus Females averaged $4,295
82 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers averaged $3,307
Top Angus Lots:
Lot 1 – $35,000. Baldco Patricia 104; DOB: 1/9/24; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Hornung Livestock of Stratton, Colo.
Lot 6 – $22,000. 7OA Erica of Ellston L312; DOB: 10/25/23; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: DB Iconic G95. Sold to Elm Tree Farm of Paris, Ky.
Lot 4 – $17,000. Frank Angel 3388; DOB: 10/28/23; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846; MGS: PVF Insight 0129. Sold to Fischer Cattle Co. of Lander, Wyo.
Lot 29 – $13,000. Baldco Patricia 304; DOB: 2/1/24; Sire: Ellingson Prolific; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to RC Cattle of Winchester, Ky.
Lot 7 – $12,000. 7OA Erica of Ellston M101; DOB: 1/4/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: DB Iconic G95. Sold to William Harrod of Frankfort, Ky.
Top Red Angus Lot:
Lot 53 – $14,000. FFG Dolly 3398; DOB: 9/8/23; Sire: H/H Empire 1046; MGS: Bieber Deep End B597. Sold to Lookout Ridge Angus of Colo.
- Comments:
It was another stellar offering by the Baldridge-Tiedeman and Frank programs for their annual female sale. The sale was moved to the ranch this year, and was well received by everyone in attendance. The cattle were in excellent condition, and showed the high quality genetics that each operation produces. The results reflect the generations of breeding elite Angus and Red Angus females. Congratulations to everyone involved in this year’s sale.
