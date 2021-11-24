Baldridge-Tiedeman and Friends Annual Female Sale

TFP Rep: Jake St. Ammant

Date of Sale: 11/20/0021

Location: North Platte, Neb.

Auctioneer: Steve Dorran

Averages:

43 Total Registered Females Avg. $4,185.00 Gross of $179,975.00 2 Steers Avg. $2,387.00 Gross of $4,775.00

Comments:

Top Open Heifer Lot 38 Frank Blackcap 1105 Sired by: 7/S Splash 415 Sold for $9,500.00 Buyer: 4 Points Ranch – Tryon, Okla. Lot 8 Baldco Forever Lady 451 Sired by: Myers Fair-N Square M39 Sold for $8,000.00 Buyer: Rhett Abernathy – Lander, Wyo. Top Bred Heifer Lot 1 Baldco Emulota 818 Sired by: Ellingson Homestead 6030 Sold for $13,000.00 Buyer: Ernie Fischer – Lander, Wyo. Lot 3 Baldco Emulota 770 Sired by: Connealy Gary Sold for: $10,000.00 Buyer: Eric Peterson – Lindsburg, Kan. Lot 16 Bladco Florabelle Fanny 200 Sired by: Bobcat Blue Sky Sold for $8,000.00 Buyer: JW Simonson- Dunning, Neb. 5 Red Angus Bred Heifers Avg. $3090.00.