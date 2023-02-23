Baldwin, Risch, dairy farmers criticize FDA plant-based beverage labeling plan

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced draft recommendations for industry on the naming of plant-based foods that are marketed and sold as alternatives to milk and voluntary nutrient statements about the products, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, slammed the plan and dairy industry groups took slightly softer positions.

“Today’s draft guidance was developed to help address the significant increase in plant-based milk alternative products that we have seen become available in the marketplace over the past decade,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. “The draft recommendations issued today should lead to providing consumers with clear labeling to give them the information they need to make informed nutrition and purchasing decisions on the products they buy for themselves and their families.”

Baldwin and Risch said FDA’s draft guidance “allows plant-based products to continue to use dairy terms despite not containing dairy, nor having the nutritional value of dairy products.”

“America’s dairy farmers work hard to produce second-to-none products with the highest nutritional value, and plant-based products should not be getting away with using their good name,” said the senators. “This misguided rule will hurt America’s dairy farmers and our rural communities. Since the FDA is failing to enforce its own definitions for dairy terminology and stop imitation products from deceiving consumers, we will be reintroducing our DAIRY PRIDE Act [the Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday Act] to stand up for America’s dairy farmers and the quality products they make.”

Baldwin and Risch added, “Current FDA regulations define dairy products as being from dairy animals. Although existing federal regulations are clear, the FDA has not enforced these labeling regulations, and the mislabeling of plant-based products as ‘milk,’ ‘yogurt,’ and ‘cheese’ has increased rapidly. Instead, the FDA today issued draft guidance that contradicts their own regulation and definitions, allowing non-dairy products to use dairy names, violating the Administrative Procedure Act, and hurting dairy farmers and producers.”