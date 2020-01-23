Baldwin, Risch lead letter to FDA on dairy labeling

Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, have led a bipartisan coalition in writing a letter to Stephen Hahn, the new commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration urging him to stop the use of dairy terms on non-dairy products.

“Under former Commissioner (Scott) Gottlieb, the FDA began a process of reviewing how to enforce regulations defining what may be labeled a dairy product. That process included a public comment period that has concluded. Dairy farmers are now waiting for action from FDA. We encourage you to move swiftly to address this unfairness and ensure that dairy terms may only be used to describe products that include dairy. Imposter products should no longer be able to get away with violating law and taking advantage of dairy’s good name,” the senators wrote.

In addition to Baldwin and Risch, the letter was signed by Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine.

Baldwin and Risch are also lead cosponsors of the Dairy Pride Act of 2019 that would require non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants, and algae to no longer be labeled with dairy terms such as milk, yogurt or cheese.