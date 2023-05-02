Bank groups downplay concern about bank failures

Independent Community Bankers of America President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey, who represents banks with $50 billion in assets or less, said Friday, “ICBA appreciates Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr’s thorough and candid review of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.”

“However, the Federal Reserve’s admission that its supervisors failed to take forceful enough action against the 16th largest bank in the country when substantial problems were known confirms that large banks continue to enjoy preferential treatment as well as lax examination oversight and enforcement.”

As policymakers evaluate lessons learned, it is imperative that future laws and regulations address large bank risk and supervision. Community banks have served their customers for decades, withstood economic cycles, and are rigorously examined — they don’t need the kinds of government bailouts that reward mismanagement and risky behavior at larger institutions, and they don’t need additional regulation and oversight.”

Policymakers must distinguish large banks from community banks, which do not pose systemic risk nor outsized risk to the Deposit Insurance Fund. ICBA looks forward to continuing to educate the public about the strength of community banks’ relationship-based model and the reasons why policymakers should remain focused on improving large bank oversight.”

Today Rainey added, “It’s sad to see any bank fail and for depositors to suffer uncertainty about the safety of their deposits, which is why it is important to learn from the failure of First Republic Bank.”

“First Republic, which had nearly $230 billion in assets as of April 13, operated a risky business model that depended on large quantities of uninsured deposits — which looks nothing like the relationship-based model of the nation’s community banks.”

ICBA reminds consumers that they can bank with confidence at their local community bank because they are relationship lenders that are vested in their local communities and built for longevity, with depositor funds insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp,” Rainey said.

An ICBA spokeswoman added, “Community banks are $50 billion or less in assets with the majority of community banks landing between $250 million to $1 billion in assets.”

“But it’s not just about asset size for community banks, it’s about how they operate within their local community — taking in local deposits and lending them locally to consumers, small businesses and farmers. They also have an entirely different business model that’s based on relationships rather than transactions.”

The Farm Credit System, the government-sponsored network of borrower-owned lending institutions set up in 1916 to provide reliable credit to farmers and ranchers, is not directly affected by this situation because its institutions do not take deposits.

Farm Credit institutions sometimes participate with commercial banks on loans.

A spokesman for the Farm Credit Administration, which regulates the Farm Credit System, said, “As a financial regulator, we take the recent dynamics in the financial markets very seriously and have been monitoring them closely for potential impacts.”

“The system has seen minimal impact from the recent bank failures and remains safe and sound. It is worth remembering that system institutions do not take deposits.

“As we have done before and during recent market events, we will continue working with our regulated community and other regulators to assess and mitigate risks to the system and ensure the system remains a source of secure credit for farmers and producers.”

A spokesman for the Farm Credit Council, the lobbying group for Farm Credit institutions, said, “We do not anticipate any significant adverse impact on Farm Credit institutions as a result of the recent commercial bank failures.”

“Farm Credit remains financially strong, well-capitalized and prepared to support our customers. And since Farm Credit institutions do not take deposits, they are not impacted by the FDIC.

“Farm Credit’s financial strength and its mission to support rural communities and agriculture mean that U.S. farmers, agribusinesses and rural infrastructure providers have a stable, competitive source of financing in good times and bad — and especially when commercial bank difficulties disrupt the financial markets.”