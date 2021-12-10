Banker family partners with Larimer County to conserve 272-acre ranch

LOVELAND, Colo. — In partnership with local landowners John and Kim Lankford Banker, Larimer County Natural Resources has conserved the 272-acre Rockin’ K Diamond Ranch via conservation easement in southern Larimer County. The conservation easement is located in Larimer County’s Blue Mountain Conservation Priority Area and is made possible due to a full donation from the Banker family.

The property provides a significant buffer to already conserved lands as it is adjacent to both the Blue Mountain Bison Ranch Conservation Easement, held by Larimer County, and United States Forest Service lands. The ranch boasts excellent wildlife habitat and is dominated by healthy ponderosa pine forests, mountain mahogany shrublands, rock outcroppings, and riparian areas along the North Fork of the Little Thompson River.

Over time, the Banker family has purchased numerous parcels that comprise the ranch with the vision to create a larger wildlife habitat complex. “This has been our dream to return the Ranch back to its historical environment. Following in the legacy of both our families, we are thankful for this opportunity to contribute to the future of Larimer County, Colorado,” said John Banker.





The Bankers have actively managed the property for improved forest health and habitat outcomes following an approved forest stewardship plan in consultation with Colorado State Forest Service.

“The Banker family has had tremendous foresight to conserve this landscape from parceled development,” Meegan Flenniken, Land Conservation, Planning & Resource division manager, Larimer County Natural Resources. “It’s been an honor to work with John and Kim to achieve their vision for conservation, and we sincerely thank them for partnering with us.”

Visit online for more information about land conservation in Larimer County at https://www.larimer.org/naturalresources/openlands .