Bareback and Saddle Bronc Riders take center stage at Cody Stampede Rodeo

CODY, Wyo. — Rodeo fans at the third performance of the Cody Stampede braved less than ideal weather conditions. Seeing outstanding rides in the bareback and saddle bronc riding was well worth it. The icing on the cake was a game changing run in the women’s barrel race.

Tim O’Connell and Sage Newman both received 89-point scores on Monday night to move to the lead in their respective events. O’Connell was in the bareback riding and rode the Frontier Rodeo horse named Breaking News. Newman’s saddle bronc score came aboard another horse from Frontier that he was very familiar with, Miss Ellie, who had put him in the dirt on two previous occasions.

Newman is in the lead of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings and could improve his position with a win here. O’Connell is currently ninth in the world. His Fourth of July rodeo run didn’t get off to the start he had hoped for, but his ride in Stampede Park made a big difference and he still has more rodeos to go to.

Neither of these men have won a championship here before and they will have to wait through Tuesday’s performance to see how they end up. In the barrel racing, it was former winner here Paige Jones that had the sold-out crowd excited. Jones won this rodeo in 2020. World champion Hailey Kinsel had set the pace in Monday morning’s slack at 17.34 seconds. Jones blew right by that during the evening performance with a 17.20.

The celebration continues on July 4th with the third and final parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. The rodeo starts at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 3 with live entertainment on the Plaza behind the main grandstand.

The following are current leaders at the 104th Cody Stampede, Sunday, July 2, 2023:

Bareback riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Breaking News. 2, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 88.5. 3, (tie) Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, and Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 85.5 each. 5, (tie) Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., and Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 84.5. 7, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 84. 8, Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., 83.5.

Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore.,3.9 seconds. 2, Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo., 4.2. 3, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 4.3 each. 5, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.4. 6, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 4.7. 7, (tie) Coltin Justin Crawford, Drayton Valley, Alberta, Denver Berry, Checotah, Okla.; and Kyler Dick, Oakley, Utah, 4.8.

Team roping: 1, Ty Arnold, Midway, Texas and Kaden Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Jake Cooper Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., 4.9. 3, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 5.0. 4, (tie) Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; and Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and jace Davis, Stephenville, Texas, 5.1 each. 7, (tie) Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash,; and Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, 5.3. 5.3.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Miss Ellie. 2, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 87.5. 3, Ben T. Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 86. 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 85. 5, Leon Fountain, Corona, N.M., 84.6, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 83.5. 8, Brodie Roessler, Hines Creek, Alberta, 82.5.

Breakaway roping: 1, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 2..0 seconds. 2, (tie) Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D., and Bryanna Lehrmann, Lexington, Texas, 2.3. 4, (tie) McKenna Hickson, Lipan, Texas; Macy Young, Wittman, Ariz.; Shaylee Terry, McKinnon, Wyo.; and Peggy Garman, Sundance, Wyo.; 2.4. 8, (tie) Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D.; Taya McAdow, Fort Lupton, Colo.; and Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo.; 2.5.

Tie-down roping: 1, King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, 7.4 seconds. 2, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.0. 3, Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas, 8.1. 4, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 8.5. 5, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6. 6, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 8.7. 7, (tie) Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo.; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La.; and Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas; 8.8.

Barrel Racing: 1, Paige Jones, Wayne, Oklahoma, 17.20 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.34. 3, Sydney Graham, Abilene, Texas, 17.36.. 4, Michelle Darlling, Medford, Okla., 17.47. 5, (tie) Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas, and Emily Biesel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.48 each. 7, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.55. 8, (tie) Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., and Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, Fla., 17.56.

Bull Riding: 1, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 87.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Godfather. 2, (tie) Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 86. 4, (tie) Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Bryce Burnell, Sheridan, Wyo., 84. 6, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 82.5. 7, Ernie Courson Jr., Okeechobee, Fla., 82. 8, (tie) Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho and Hayden Harris, Talequah, Okla., 81.