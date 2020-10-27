Barrett confirmed for Supreme Court and is sworn in

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath to Amy Coney Barrett as she is sworn in as an associate justice Monday night at the White House, with President Donald Trump at hand. Holding the Bible is her husband, Jesse Barrett.

Photo from White House video

The Senate late Monday confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and she was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas on the South Lawn of the White House.

The vote was 52 to 48, with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joining all Democrats in opposing the confirmation.

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., who is expected to succeed Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., as the highest ranking Republlcan on the Senate Agriculture Committee, both praised the nomination, while Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., voted no.

Hoeven said, “As both a law professor and a judge, Justice Barrett has shown a deep respect for the Constitution and a commitment to upholding the law rather than trying to legislate from the bench.”

“During the confirmation process, she made it clear that she will be impartial and fair, and that she understands the proper role of a judge. Justice Barrett has the right judicial philosophy for North Dakota and our nation, and we congratulate her on her confirmation to serve as a justice on the United States Supreme Court.”

Boozman said, “Judge Barrett has demonstrated that she is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Her resume is impeccable. Her demeanor is calm and unshakeable. Perhaps most importantly, her understanding of the role shows she will be a fair-minded and thoughtful jurist who steers clear of legislating from the bench.”

“Judge Barrett has earned the trust and confidence of the Senate and the majority of the American people,” Boozman said. “I congratulate her on this honor and look forward to her tenure on the Supreme Court.”

Stabenow said in a news release before the vote that she would vote no on the confirmation because of “Judge Barrett’s previous statements against the Affordable Care Act, which provides health care to more than 1 million people in Michigan and critical protections to everyone with private health insurance” and “Judge Barrett’s refusal to acknowledge that Medicare and Social Security are constitutional, voter discrimination exists or that the climate crisis is real.”

“All across our country this year, we’ve seen Americans standing up and speaking out for greater equality and greater justice,” said Stabenow.

“Our choice is this: Does the highest court in the land stand with the people as they strive to build a more perfect union? Or does the court side with powerful interests and the most extreme views in America.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett does not stand on the side of people. She does not represent mainstream values — the values we cherish in Michigan.”