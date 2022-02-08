TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 02/03/0022

Location: Springview, Neb.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

The crowd settles in for opening remarks to start the sale.



Averages

90 Yrlg. Bulls avg. $ 6,644.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 Barstow Fever J8 Sold for $40,500.00 to Minert-Simonson Angus Ranch — Dunning, NE Smith Angus — Bassett, NE Cedar Top Ranch – Stalpleton, NE

Lot 49 Barstow Rallay J129 Sold for $12,500.00 to Mart McNutt—Sutherland, NE

Lot 34 Barstow Detail J139 Sold for $12,000 to Todd Rothleutner—Kilgore, NE

Lot 59 Barstow Ashland J1 Sold for $12,000.00 to Cover Ranches–Ashby, NE

Lot 2 Barstow Fever J74 Sold for $11,000.00. to Graff Ranch–Ainsworth, NE

Lot 15 Barstow Power on J27 Sold for $11,000.00 to Todd Rothleutner–Kilgore, NE

Lot 17 Barstow Power on J93 Sold for $10,500.00 to Todd Rothleutner–Kilgore,NE

Lot 12 Barstow Power on J78 sold for $10,000.00 to Michael Whiteman–Stewart, NE

Comments

The morning started off windy and chilly but that did not stop the crowd that gathered for Barstow Angus Ranch Bull Sale. Neri Barstow and family put together a great set of bulls for the offering lead off by the Lot 1 bull.