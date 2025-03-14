Bayer wants ‘clarity’ for pesticides in the farm bill 

olitico executive vice president Cally Baute and Bayer CEO Bill Anderson at the opening session of Politico Playbook's “The First 100 Days of Agriculture” discussion Thursday morning in Washington. Photo b (Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Anderson-RFP-031725

Bill Anderson, the CEO of Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, the maker of glyphosate, wants the next farm bill to include “clarity for pesticide labeling.”

“The problem is regulatory ambiguity particularly around glyphosate,” Anderson said at a Politico agriculture event that Bayer sponsored.

The Environmental Protection Agency was authorized to label pesticides, but in the last decade that has been challenged in the courts, Anderson said.

Lawsuits mean “a jury is asked to basically judge a pesticide label in place of the EPA,” he said. “The farm bill can provide that clarity.”

Anderson said he is worried “we go backwards” on biotech trait developments. “Despite a 30-year track record of safety … the level of misinformation about biotech traits in plants is just immense.”

“We are the only U.S. producers of glyphosate, but now we may have to stop that because of the frivolous lawsuits,” he added.

Nevertheless, Anderson said he is excited about the next generation of biotech traits, which will lead to short-stature corn that can be planted more densely and advances in artificial intelligence that will target specific pests.