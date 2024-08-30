Be a gentleman

Gabel

Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis apparently deleted his social media channels after an argument with ag producers and others. After a few days, he returned.

Reis accused David Gittleson’s family of seeking the limelight to “trash talk the Front Range.” He told Gittleson, “The truth is I don’t care. I don’t care what you do or don’t eat. I don’t care what you think you know or what you think you’re qualified to comment on. I don’t care why your family seems to love the limelight and never misses an opportunity to trash talk the Front Range, if you’re proud of being a rancher, act like it. All this complaining is leading nowhere fast.”

He told Josh Wamboldt, an outfitter and rancher, “Your industry is not more important to the economy of Colorado than any other industry. Where does the water come from that you use to irrigate your fields and feed your farm animals? How much do you pay per acre of public lands to graze your farm animals on? So, you don’t like $20,000 grants to help your operation? You don’t like the $350,000 per year that the legislature has permanently allocated to agricultural producers to ‘help’ ranchers? You don’t like sharing Colorado with the Front Range, or that an entire Department is dedicated to ensuring the health of your herds? You don’t like the $300,000 currently generated by the wolf license plate (or the $600,000 it’s projected to raise by the end of the year), all for you, nobody but you? What would it take to make you happy? I doubt killing two wolves will satisfy you; you’ll be on to something else because you’re not interested in collaboration. It’s your way or the highway for the rest of us. Instead of pointing fingers and placing blame, realize the State and Federal governments are constantly helping you with land, natural resources, subsidies, and the list keep growing.”

It’s certainly not the first time the First Gentleman has been argumentative on social media. I was the target of his comments in December 2023 when he encouraged his followers “never trust anything Rachel Gabel writes.” He questioned how I ever “got hired as a journalist,” criticized my “shoddy journalism,” and was generally snippy, as my mother would say. This was immediately after I broke the story that detailed how many of the newly released wolves came from packs listed in Oregon’s Depredation investigations and reports.

It didn’t do much for agriculture’s impression of Reis or Gov. Jared Polis, who was already facing criticism for a laundry list of decisions and statements perceived as slights against the agriculture industry, including wolves which has turned into more than just a slight. The editorial board of Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette, and the Colorado Springs Gazette wrote a piece in my defense — my column appears there weekly on Mondays and is a wonderful opportunity to reach consumers about agriculture.

In another strange series of posts which are likely scrubbed from his social media following this

recent outburst, he penned a short story and published it chapter by chapter. Cherub, the main character writes “about the riches of mud, the rusted-out pickups, cowpies for breakfast, chain links and sausage links at noontime, and in the fading light, backyard BBQs, the clatter of beer bottles, the spit, and the spit’s pig.” The assistant editor, she made it the first order of business to take “a swipe at those big city suits.” After writing a piece called “Impossible Divides,” she “…luxuriated in the glow of newfound notoriety. From the tar sands of ‘the divide’, for which she congratulated herself on so skillfully manufacturing, she fueled a global debut. All around, the plain folk roused from their haystack slumbers and hearkened to the battle cry: across that chasm, the desolate metropolis teemed with hollowed-out souls, the body politic of virtuous naysayers out to pinch your lamb shank and your livelihood.” He paints rural people in a less than glowing light, describing how her father wanted to gift her “something practical — a brush-hog and 16 gallons of motor oil,” and the newspaper having “ad space for chicken feed, calf pullers, and loading chutes gave way one by one to hit pieces for her detractors, and make no mistake: Cherub never thought twice about naming names.”

Not to spoil the read, but she’s eventually responsible for the editor’s near-death via a Corn Nut and the paper is out of print under her shoddy management.

Reis returned to social media Friday and wasted no time telling someone who encouraged him to ignore the “haters” that, “They have to put up with me for 2 more years, and I know all their red buttons.”

His social media disappeared shortly after. Again.

I expect better from someone in a position that, though ceremonial, is still the face of the state’s leadership.