Be informed

All I know is what I read in the papers,” is one of Will Rogers’ famous lines. Today I ask, what would you do without your local newspaper?

For South Dakota readers in Brookings, Flandreau, Huron and Redfield, the morning of Aug. 6, 2025, had the misfortune of finding out what it will be like. That day, News Media Corporation, Rochelle, Ill., abruptly and immediately, closed every one of the 34 newspapers they owned in five different states. Employees were informed of the closure that morning, and were notified by the company’s CEO via an email that their employment ended effective immediately.

The company billed itself as “the voice of small town America.”

It may have been, before the voices were silenced.

Nebraska lost The Business Farmer in Scottsbluff. According to Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming was hit the hardest with the closures with the Pinedale Roundup, Platte County Record-Times, Wheatland and Guernsey Gazette. NewsMedia Corporation also shut down the Torrington Telegram, Lusk Herald, Uinta County Herald, Evanston, Bridger Valley Pioneer, Lyman and Kemmerer Gazette.

Checking the NewsMedia Corporation website, it also shows these Wyoming papers: Lingle Guide, Tri-State Traveler, Torrington, Western Harvest, Torrington, Cheyenne Minuteman, Sublette Examiner, Pinedale, Pinedale Roundup,and The Roughneck, Pinedale. If the website is accurate, these would be added to the list of closures.

Papers that were ready to be printed were stopped. The phrase “stop the presses” took on a new meaning. Editors and writers were terminated from employment that morning. In the letter announcing the immediate closures, CEO Thompkins stated “reasonable efforts to pay you all remaining compensation you have earned.”

A newspaper is the lifeblood of a community. While the public is clamoring for truth and transparency, independent papers are the non-biased way to solid information. Social media presence is often more like a gossip source, often with titillating, but sparse and often inaccurate information.

We sometimes take things or even people for granted until they are no longer in the picture.

These closures are indicative of an on going problem. The Rapid City Journal used to publish seven days a week, with the Sunday edition being the big one. Five years ago, they changed to Tuesday through Saturdays only, dropping two publishing days per week. That newspaper shrunk its staff to absolutely bare minimums with little coverage of local news. They mostly run severely biased AP stories. When they print articles on ranches, which is extremely rare, the stories are picked up from a newswire and come from other states. They could do the work right here in this area, but that would mean more reporters and photographers, which they won’t hire.

I hope these closures will wake people up and prompt them to subscribe and advertise in their local papers. Local events are features in these newspapers, and purchasing an ad helps the paper’s budget, and likely will get better placement for any feature articles.

We cannot allow social media to take the place of solid, local reporting and newspapers that print it.

Sanders can be reached via email at peggy@peggysanders.com .