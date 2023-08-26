Be wary of some fake meat

As many of you who read my rantings know, I read anything and everything and sometimes I will comment on what I’ve read.

Recently, I came across a story about how a nonprofit conventional meat organization called Good Meat Project is suing a cultivated meat company called Good Meat, Inc. and its parent company Eat Just, Inc. for among other things trademark infringement and false advertising.

As I’ve said before, I don’t care what people eat whether its meat or fake meat but a couple of paragraphs in this story has me scratching my head.

I read the story in Alt-Meat News and under the subhead “False advertising” Good Meat Project accuses Good Meat, Inc. of using the word “painless” when talking about how it extracts cells from eggs or animals.

Here are the paragraphs in question:

“GMP alleges that Good Meat, Inc. has falsely advertised its technology as ‘painlessly extract[ing] cells from an egg or living animal,’ when the company’s methods actually entail extracting cells by ‘the removal of the embryonic torso of 10-day-old viable, fertilized eggs.'”

“In the dossier Good Meat, Inc. filed with the FDA , however, there’s no mention of the fertilization or viability of the eggs used to establish the cell bank the company uses in the creation of its cultivated meat products. The cells ‘originate from the commercially available chicken cell line UMNSAH/DF11,’ which were obtained by ‘removing the embryonic torso of 10-day old embryos.’ Further, GMP provides no evidence that a 10-day old chicken embryo — fertilized or not — experiences pain.'”

I’m still trying to wrap my brain around this description of how cells are removed from a “10-day old viable, fertilized eggs.” Wow, if this is true, the lengths these people go through to make fake meat has truly surpassed the imagination.

If I remember right, we needed fake meat so that no animals were harmed or killed in the process of producing meat. This doesn’t sound to me like no animals have been damaged in this process. If I’m wrong, I’ll be the first to admit it, but this sounds freakish.

And, quite frankly, it makes me think that these fake meat companies are not out to save animals but instead to make a profit by fooling non-meat eaters into thinking they are animal friendly.

Just something I want my vegan friends to be of aware of when they make food purchases.