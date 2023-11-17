Bean producer meeting scheduled for Dec. 4

Colorado State University Extension is hosting a bean producer meeting on Monday, Dec. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at Red Willow in Yuma. The event is free to attend, and a meal will be served after the talks. Presentations will include university yield and agronomy trial results, research information on black-eyed pea production and water use, an update on the breeding program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and updates from industry partners on markets, agronomy, and more. Please register by Nov. 30 at http://www.csucrops.com by clicking on the bean meeting registration link. This free event is made possible with support from the Colorado Dry Bean Administrative Committee, Farmer Bean and Seed, Kelley Bean Company, Northern Feed and Bean and Trinidad Benham Corporation.