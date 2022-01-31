Bear Mountain Angus 21st Annual Spring Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 01/26/0022

Location: Palisades, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages

35 Older bulls avg. $5,150, 63 Yearling bulls avg. $5,857, 98 Total head avg. $5,604.

Comments

It was a great morning for a bull sale in Palisade, Neb. Bear Mountain Angus had a set of bulls for the offering that was deep in quality.

Lot 1 Bear Mtn Pilot 1520 Sold for $40,000 to Sitz Angus Ranch – Dillon,MT and Ellingson Angus- St.Anthony, ND

Lot 27 Bear Mtn Stellar 0745 Sold for $13,500 to O’Neal Ranch- O’Neals,CA

Lot 34 Bear Mtn Stellar 1510 Sold for $13,000 to Keys Ranch- Brewster, NE

Lot 3 Bear Mtn. Patriarch 1513 Sold for $9,500 to Alta Genetics- Rocky View County, AB

Lot 13 Bear Mtn Justify 1533 Sold for $9,500 to Bryan Hauxwell – McCook, NE

Lot 22 Bear Mtn Justify 0751 Sold for $9,000 to Bryan Hauxwell – McCook, NE