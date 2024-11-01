Bear Mountain Angus Female Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 10/26/2024
- Location: At the ranch – Palisade, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt C. Sims
- Sales Manager: Matt C. Sims Auction, Inc.
- Averages:
60 registered live lots averaged $6,063
79 commercial bred heifers averaged $2,911
Top Bull:
Lot 68 – $8,000. Frank True North 2018. DOB: 1/16/22; Sire: Square B True North 8052; MGS: Sitz Stellar 726D. Sold to Crown Farms of Saint Genevive, Mo.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 44 – $7,500. Bear Mtn Jamie 3831. DOB: 9/11/23; Sire: Bear Mtn Justice; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405. Sold to Kieswetter Angus of Farmington, Ill.
Top Bred Heifers:
Lot 1 – 1/2 for $27,000. Bear Mtn Forever Lady 3720. DOB: 2/25/23; Sire: Ellingson Prolific; Bred to: Bear Mtn Pilot 1520. Sold to Miller Angus of Draper, S.D., and P2 Angus of Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Lot 9 – $14,500. Bear Mtn Mattie Mae 2882. DOB: 10/2/22; Sire: DDB Payoff; Bred to: Musgrave 316 Colossal 137. Sold to C-4 Land & Cattle of Perkins, Okla.
Lot 4 – $14,000. Bear Mtn Eisa Erica 3712. DOB: 2/24/23; Sire: Sitz Stellar 726D; Bred to: Bear Mtn North Star. Sold to Frank Cattle Company of Chappell, Neb.
Lot 5 – $13,000. Bear Mtn Forever Lady 3629. DOB: 1/28/23; Sire: Bear Mtn Justice; Bred to: Bear Mtn North Star. Sold to ZWT Ranch of Crossville, Tenn.
Lot 13 – $12,000. Bear Mtn Eulima 3614. DOB: 1/24/23; Sire: Bear Mtn Stealth 1510; Bred to: M Diamond Ranahan 111. Sold to Ingram Angus of Lynnville, Tenn.
Top Fall Pair:
Lot 41 – $7,750. Bear Mtn Jamie 9734. DOB: 3/2/19; Sire: Bear Mtn Blurred Vision 6503; Calf DOB: 10/2/24; Bull Calf Sire: Connealy Finnegan 7782. Sold to Hamilton Angus of Science Hill, Ky.
- Comments:
It was a great fall day for Bear Mountain Angus to hold their female sale. The cattle were presented extremely well, and there was great participation from the crowd and online buyers. Many of the females went to repeat buyers, as well as some new faces. Congratulations to the Stoller family on another successful fall female sale.
