Bear Mountain Angus
A great day in Palisade, Neb., at Bear Mountain Angus Ranch. Photo by Drew Feller
TFP Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: 01/27/2021
Location: Palisade, NE
Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Averages
20 Older Angus Bulls average $5,263
74 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $4,517
11 Registered Open Heifers averaged $1,509
Comments
Top Bulls:
Lot 1 at $18,500 was Bear Mtn Justify 0581, DOB: 2/5/20; SIRE: Bear Mtn Justify; MGS: Haynes Outright 452. He sold to Alta Genetics of Balzac, AB.
Lot 2 at $13,500 was Bear Mtn Justify 0603, DOB: 02/15/20; SIRE: Bear Mtn Justify; MGS: Koupals B&B Fort Knox. He sold to Wagonhammer Ranches or Albion, NE.
Lot 3 at $10,000 was Bear Mtn Justify 0580, DOB: 02/5/20: SIRE: Bear Mtn Justify; MGS:Bear Mtn Titan 4045. He sold to Alta Genetics of Balzac, AB.
Lot 44 at $7,250 was Bear Mtn Capitalist 316-0515, DOB: 01/19/20: SIRE LD Capitalist 316; MGS: Bear Mtn O’Reilly Factor 2049. He sold to Larry Anderson of KS.
