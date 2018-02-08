Beard Foundation appoints Reichenbach as new CEO

The board of the James Beard Foundation has appointed Claire Reichenbach as its new chief executive officer.

Reichenbach will begin her duties Feb. 20. She succeeds Susan Ungaro, who stepped down as JBF president at the end of 2017.

Her responsibilities will include overseeing:

» The James Beard Foundation Awards

» The JBF Women's Leadership programs

» The James Beard House dinners and events around the country

» The Foundation's scholarship programs

» The JBF Impact Programs, which include the Chefs Boot Camp for Policy & Change, the JBF Food Summit and the JBF Leadership Awards.

Reichenbach is the founder of CJJR Consulting and a former executive vice president of Strategy and Business Development at BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks,

At CJJR Consulting, Reichenbach's clients included New York Public Radio, NBCU and Samsung. Before that she was executive vice president of strategy and business development for AMC Networks and BBC Worldwide.

At the BBC, she was responsible for the development and implementation of corporate and divisional strategies; she developed the organization's global commercial strategy and led strategy for BBC's television arm.

Reichenbach has a Bachelor of Arts from Oxford University and completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.