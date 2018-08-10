Beauty in the storm

The Goodrich family is steeped in the tradition of farming. The custom cutters, based in southeastern Colorado, have been making the rounds through wheat country, harvesting for some of the same families since the business's start by Tommy Goodrich 57 years ago.

When fall arrives, they again roll out to harvest fall crops in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

Brent Goodrich, La Junta, Colo., is the third generation at the helm of the equipment, alongside his parents, Jim and Doris, Rocky Ford, Colo., wife, Krista, and his children who spend their summers in a grain cart, just as he did. Brent's mother was able to snap a few photos, but Krista has been able to document the family's summers and falls, and the kids' childhood summers, through the lens of her iPhone.

"Brent was on the combine 24/7 just like my little ones are," she said. "They enjoy it. That's all that matters."

With the long weeks on the road harvesting, Krista is able to document the harvest not only through her photos but also a compilation video, shared on social media.

While the storms can be one of the challenges during harvest, they're one of Goodrich's favorite subjects. Recent hail storms and low rainfall affected yields in some areas.

The crew cut about 1,100 acres in Oklahoma, about half the usual acres because of hail damage. In Roggen, Colo., the crews ran into more hail damage although some of the acres were still able to be harvested. Goodrich said Oklahoma yields were around 24 bushels per acre, Kansas irrigated wheat was 55 bushels per acre, Kansas dryland yields were 20-45 bushels per acre, test plot yields were 58-63 bushels per acre, and the yields near Roggen, Colo., were about 20 bushels.

Brea, 4, and Landon, nearly 3, accompany their parents to the farms to harvest. Landon, who will be 3 in October, celebrates his birthday in a corn field in true farm fashion.

"He wouldn't have it any other way," she said. "He loves it." ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.