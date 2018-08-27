Beef and Beer Stew | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

3 onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 1/2 pound cubed stew beef

1/2 c. All-purpose flour

1 tsp. Salt

Pepper

1 bottle lager beer

1 1/2 c. Beef broth

3 tbsp. fresh thyme

3 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

3 large carrots, cut into four or five pieces

2 medium red-skinned potatoes, cut into wedges

Heat one tbsp. oil in a large, heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat.

Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about six minutes.

Add garlic and cook two minutes longer, stirring once or twice.

Place in a 6-quart slow cooker.

Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a skillet; toss in flour, salt and pepper.

Working in batches, add beef to skillet in a single layer and cook, turning as necessary, until browned all over, four to five minutes.

Place in slow cooker.

Slowly whisk beer into remaining seasoned flour and add to skillet.

Stir in broth, thyme, parsley and mustard.

Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and pour into slow cooker.

Stir, cover and cook on low until beef is very tender, seven to eight hours