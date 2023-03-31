Beef and dairy Stockmanship and Transportation Safety Seminars to feature industry experts

AURORA, Colo. — Join beef and dairy producers for the upcoming Stockmanship and Livestock Transportation Safety Seminars focused on stockmanship, animal handling, and livestock transportation safety hosted by the Colorado Livestock Association. There will be two sessions, the first focused on beef cattle in Kersey at Five Rivers Cattle Feeding Kuner Feedyard on April 20, 2023 and the second will focus on dairy cattle on June 29, 2023. The program and demonstrations will be presented in both English and Spanish.

Producers and livestock handlers will receive hands-on training in low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, transportation and knowledge of Beef Quality Assurance programs best management practices and more. The events will feature stockmanship clinician, Dean Fish, PhD, whose knowledge of cattle handling strategies and live cattle demonstrations will help producers improve their bottom lines. Dean Fish, PhD is the ranch manager for the Santa Fe Ranch and a member of the NCBA Stockmanship and Stewardship Team. Colorado’s very own Colorado Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, Libby Bigler, will share tools and methods for understanding cattle behavior and handling and will discuss scoring systems for body condition, mobility and fitness for transport.

Beef Stockmanship and Transportation Safety Seminar

April 20, 2023 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Five Rivers Cattle Feeding’s Kuner Feedyard, Kersey, Colo.

English and Spanish

REGISTER at https://coloradolivestock.org/events/beefstockmanshipseminar/ .

Dairy Stockmanship & Transportation Safety Seminar

June 29, 2023 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

TBD

English and Spanish

REGISTER at https://coloradolivestock.org/events/dairy-stockmanship-livestock-transportation-safety-seminar/ .

Registration for the first seminar is open. The event is free to Colorado Livestock Association members and $35 for non-members. Register online before April 18, 2023. To register and view the complete agenda, visit http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events or contact Jane Lundwall, Colorado Livestock Association at office@coloradolivestock.org or (970) 378-0500.

The seminars are made possible through funding from the (HICAHS) Community Initiated Small Grants Program. Established in 1991, HICAHS conducts research, education, and prevention/intervention programs to improve the health and safety of those working in agriculture, forestry, and fishing in the High Plains and Intermountain Region including Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.