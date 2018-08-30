Beef gets its day at the Colorado Rockies game

Beef Night at the Rockies highlighted the Colorado beef industry Thursday, Aug. 24 as the Rockies met the Cardinals. While the boys of summer may have fallen to the Cardinals, beef was well represented.

The Beef Checkoff logo was displayed on the lighted signs and scoreboard and mentioned throughout the game. The first fans to the ballpark that day were given Charlie Blackman beard beanies with the Colorado Beef Council logo. Even though it was hot, CBC's Director of Marketing Tami Arnold said the beanies were widely worn and she anticipates seeing them make appearances on the ski slopes this winter.

The first pitch was thrown out by Todd Inglee, the outgoing board chairman for the Colorado Beef Council.

While he said the distance between the pitcher's mound and home plate at Coors Field is the same 60 feet that he and his son practiced at home using the distance between two trees, it seemed considerably longer. Chris Iannetta, relief catcher for the Rockies, caught the pitch.

"I got it across homeplate," Inglee said. "He made my pitch look good by catching it." Inglee said he shook hands with Iannetta who told him that he would call the pitch a strike and that's the story Inglee said he's sticking to. Inglee wore the purple jersey the Rockies presented him to throw out the pitch as well as a Beef – It's What's for Dinner ballcap.

Inglee, a cattle producer from Arvada, Colo., has been named interim executive director of the Colorado Beef Council. The CBC is tasked with adding value to the industry through connecting Coloradoans to the beef community. ❖

