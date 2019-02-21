Beef Improvement Federation seekinng award applications

Deadlines for Beef Improvement Federation award applications are approaching quickly. Each year BIF recognizes a Seedstock Producer of the Year and Commercial Producer of the Year.

The deadline for both awards is March 1. Applications are posted to the BeefImprovement.org website "Award Forms" page under the "Resource Center" tab. Each BIF member organization is allowed to make three nominations in each category. From the nominations received, five finalists will be selected for the Commercial and Seedstock Producer of the Year Awards. These five finalists will be notified and recognized at the BIF annual convention.

For more information about the BIF awards programs, contact BIF Executive Director Jane Parish at j.parish@msstate.edu or (662) 566.8000.

BIF also offers two student-focused award programs. The annual Frank Baker/Larry Cundiff Beef Improvement Essay Contest for graduate students provides an opportunity to recognize outstanding student research and competitive writing in honor of Frank Baker and Larry Cundiff.

Each year, winning essays are selected and published in the annual BIF Research Symposium and Annual Meeting proceedings. Each winning author will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Roy A. Wallace Memorial Scholarship was established to encourage young men and women interested in beef improvement to pursue those interests as Wallace did, with dedication and passion. Two $1,250 scholarships are awarded each year, one to an undergraduate and the other to a graduate student.

Recommended Stories For You

Criteria for selection include a demonstrated commitment to serving the beef cattle industry, a passion for the areas of beef breeding, genetics and reproduction, academic performance and personal character.

The Roy A. Wallace Beef Improvement Federation Memorial Fund was established by Select Sires to honor the life and career of Roy Wallace. Wallace, who worked for Select Sires for 40 years, served as vice president of beef programs and devoted his life to the improvement of beef cattle. He became involved with BIF in its infancy and was the only person to attend the first 40 BIF conventions. He loved what BIF stands for — bringing together purebred and commercial cattle breeders, academia and breed associations, all committed to improving beef cattle.

Information about the Frank Baker/Larry Cundiff Essay Contest and Roy A. Wallace Memorial Scholarship are posted to the BIF website "Award Forms" page under the "Resource Center" tab. For more information about either program, contact Megan Rolf, committee chairperson, at megrolf@ksu.edu.

All 2019 award winners will be recognized at the BIF Convention and Research Symposium that will be held June 18-21 in Brookings, S.D. For more information about BIF, visit Beefimprovement.org.