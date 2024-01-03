Beef producers can work with UNL veterinarians at one-day Cow-Calf College

LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 Cow-Calf College, offered by Nebraska Extension, gives producers a chance to learn about cow and calf health from some of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s veterinarians and researchers.

Topics will range from newborn calf health to pinkeye, scours, causes of bovine abortion and when to call the vet.

The free event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. (CST) at the Great Plains Veterinary Education Center, near Clay Center, Neb., with an optional tour of the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center to follow, weather permitting.

Dr. Matt Hille, assistant professor and diagnostic pathologist at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center, will kick off the program with a discussion of management of infectious disease from birth to weaning.

During the provided lunch Dr. Brian Vander Ley, associate professor and assistant director of GPVEC, will give an overview of the work they are doing at GPVEC.

The afternoon will include three sessions. Hille will address bovine abortion causes and how and when to use the diagnostic tools available to producers. Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead, livestock systems educator with Nebraska Extension, will talk about neonatal calf care. Dr. Becky Funk, animal health and teaching Extension specialist at GPVEC, will provide a wet lab that gives producers a hands-on opportunity to explore bovine reproductive tracts.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is requested for food and supply counts.

To register call the Webster County Extension office at (402) 746-3417 or visit https://go.unl.edu/cow-calfcollege2024 .