Before the move

Individuals and families are on the move across the country. Rural areas and small towns are on the receiving end of many of them, some of whom are coming from large cities and have not a clue what they are getting into. Here are a few thing to be considered before such a move is made.

Moving is a big step, whether if it’s to another apartment, house, or to the country. You need to consider the ramifications as much as possible before you re-locate. Why do you want to move to the country? Do you want to farm and if so, as a hobby or as a full-time job? Do you just want to have “five acres and a horse,” like so many people do? Do you plan on just living in the country or on becoming part of the community?

If you do not live alone, have you asked your family how they would feel about becoming rural residents? Will you need to make a living, are you retired, or can you work from home? Are there good schools close by? Are your children youngsters or teenagers?

You need to have frank talks with the family members to see if the prospect would be agreeable. Rural living is often touted as a more simple life, though that doesn’t mean it will necessarily be easier. Your family will learn how to do things you never imagined you would do, if for no other reason than you have never had the opportunity to do them. Can you and your family look forward to the challenges?

For example, there is a vast difference in occasionally riding a friend’s horse and having full responsibility for one. There are feed bills, veterinary bills, equipment needs, perhaps riding lessons or the expense of a horse trainer. Money is pretty much the answer to these considerations, but time cannot be bought. The stalls have to be mucked out and the horse fed and ridden. These might sound like relaxing, interesting activities; you just need to realize the horse represents everyday chores, not just when you feel like doing them or wanting to put them off until the weekend.

Consider a teenager or even a younger child who is below the age of employment and perhaps has no interest in sports or other activities. The chores they have may now consist of taking out the trash once or twice per week, making a bed, and emptying the dishwasher. What does such a teenager do with free time? A move to the country might awaken an interest in some aspect of nature, such as gardening, domesticated or feral animals, rock collecting, fishing or hunting. It is the opportunities that are available in the country which create outlets of interest and open doors to unlimited possibilities.

The benefits of country life may outweigh living in town — or they may not. Thinking through the opportunities and consider the possibilities will give you a smoother transition if you do make the move.

Sanders welcomes comments and questions about transitioning to the country or a small town at peggy@peggysanders.com .