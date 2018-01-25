Behnam names CFTC legal team

Rostin Behnam, the only Democrat serving on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, announced members of his legal team Jan. 23.

Behnam said John Dunfee and Laura Gardy will have the title of special counsel, while Alicia Lewis will have the titles of special counsel and Market Risk Advisory Committee designated federal officer.

Dunfee has been with the CFTC for 17 years, serving in a variety of roles. Prior to joining Behnam's office, he worked in the Office of General Counsel as assistant general counsel for six years. In OGC, he served in a number of capacities, including acting deputy general counsel for trade execution and data and leading the team that worked on the CFTC's Dodd-Frank Act final rulemaking to establish minimum sizes for block trades for swaps. Before joining OGC, he was counsel to then-CFTC Commissioner Michael Dunn.

Dunfee began his CFTC career in the Division of Enforcement, where he served for 10 years. For seven of those years, he was a chief trial attorney, leading an enforcement team in investigating and litigating complex financial fraud and market manipulation cases. Dunfee holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree for the University of Michigan Law School.

Gardy began her career at the CFTC in 2002 as a trial attorney in the Division of Enforcement and later as counsel to the director. She later served as legal assistant to then-CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton and was senior counsel to then-CFTC Commissioner Scott D. O'Malia. In 2012, Gardy joined the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, where she was counsel in the Securities & Corporate Practices Group in the Office of Chief Counsel, focusing on derivatives activities of national banks including issues relating to clearing and payment system risk.

Gardy returned to the CFTC in 2015 as an associate director in the Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight's Registration & Compliance Group. Gardy holds a bachelor of science from Cornell University and a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Recommended Stories For You

Lewis served as special counsel in the Chief Counsel's Branch of the Division of Clearing and Risk (DCR) since 2009. While in DCR, Lewis worked on derivatives clearing organization recovery and resolution issues; registration applications; no-action and exemptive relief; and participated in international fora including clearinghouse crisis management groups and CPMI-IOSCO and Financial Stability Board workstreams involving systemically important central counterparties; the monitoring of the implementation of the Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures; and client asset protection in resolution. She also served as team leader for the CFTC's Dodd-Frank Act Governance and Conflicts of Interest rulemakings.

Before working at the CFTC, Lewis was interim legal counsel at the Managed Funds Association (MFA), where she was responsible for monitoring and commenting on regulatory developments affecting the alternative investment industry at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, CFTC and other agencies. Prior to joining MFA in 2007, Lewis was an associate in the Securities Enforcement and Investment Management practices at K&L Gates for eight years.

Lewis is also licensed as a certified public accountant (inactive status) and previously worked on investment company audit engagements at Price Waterhouse LLP. Lewis holds a bachelor of science from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business Undergraduate Division and a law degree from William & Mary Law School.