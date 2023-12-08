Benchmark creeps up 31 cents

Financial relief is coming slowly to U.S. dairy farms. The Agriculture Department announced the November Federal order Class III milk price at $17.15 per hundredweight, up just 31 cents from October but $3.86 below November 2022 and the lowest November Class III since 2018. That put the year’s average at $17.11, down from $22.09 in 2022, but compares to $16.96 in 2021.

Unfortunately, the Friday, Dec. 1 Class III futures settlements portend a December price at $16.12, which would be down $1.03 from November. The January Class III settled at $16.31; February, $16.70; and March at $17.42, with a peak of $18.69 in October.

The November Class IV price is $20.87, down 62 cents from October, and $2.43 below a year ago. The year’s average is at $19.11, down from $24.68 a year ago, but compares to $15.74 in 2021.

Class III milk prices in 2024 will be better than those we saw this summer, said HighGround Dairy’s Market Intelligence Manager, Cara Murphy, in the Dec. 4 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast, but not to the levels we saw in 2022. Feed prices have come down, she said, and are more supportive of on farm margins.

Demand is one of the big factors in milk prices and “China is always on our mind,” she said. China has backed off in its dairy purchases and there’s a lot of uncertainty as to when they will come back but she believes the export market still holds potential for the U.S. European cheese prices have been low for most of 2023 but have since been on the rise on low inventories in Europe. That is opening opportunities for the U.S., she said, due to our low prices.

The other side of the coin is supply and that means milk. HighGround sees limited growth in the U.S. in 2024, according to Murphy. She pointed to the large reduction in California particularly, though some of that has been countered by increases in the Midwest. The slaughter rate is telling, she concluded. Rates popped in the summer months when the Class III plunged to $13.77 in July. Culling has since pulled back but is up 2.6% from a year ago. The October herd was down 42,000 from a year ago and she believes that will play out in 2024.

Falling feed prices for the sixth month in a row and another boost in the All Milk Price nudged the milk feed price ratio higher for the fourth consecutive month. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report put the October ratio at 2.03, up from 1.89 in September and 1.90 in October 2022, and the highest since March 2022.

The All Milk Price average increased for the third month in a row, hitting $21.60 per hundredweight (cwt.), up 60 cents from September, but $4 below October 2022.

California’s average at $21.60 per cwt., was up 30 cents from September, but $3.50 below a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $19.40, was down 40 cents from September and $5.20 below a year ago.

The national corn price averaged $4.93 per bushel, down 28 cents from September, after falling 52 cents the previous month, and is $1.56 per below October 2022.

Soybeans averaged $12.70 per bushel, down 50 cents, after dropping 90 cents the previous month, and were 80 cents per bushel below a year ago.

Alfalfa hay fell to $217 per ton, down $7 per ton from September and $64 below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the October cull price for beef and dairy combined fell to an average $108 per cwt., down $6 from September, but $23.90 above October 2022 and $36.40 above the 2011 base average.

“Milk production margins were the highest of 2023 by $1.07 over September, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo. Brooks said “Income over feed costs were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the second time since January. Input prices were lower, but all three commodities were in the top five for October all time. Feed costs were the fifth highest ever for the month of October and the sixty-first highest of all time. The ratio was below the five-year average for the 17th month running, as the average ratio for October is 2.18.

Brooks added “2023 milk income over feed costs (using Nov. 30 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $7.79 per cwt., a loss of 11 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. 2023 income over feed would be below the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down $4.12 per cwt. from 2022’s level,” according to Brooks.

U.S. October milk production remained below that of a year ago, the fourth month in a row. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data put output at 18.71 billion pounds, down 99 million pounds or 0.5% from Oct. 2022. The top 24-State total, at 17.94 billion, was down 0.04%.

The September 50-State total was revised up 17 million pounds from last month’s estimate, which put output down 0.1% from 2022 instead of the 0.2% originally reported. The 24 state revision was up 17 million pounds, up 0.1%, instead of the 0.03% loss originally reported.

Cow numbers totaled 9.370 million head, down 6,000 from the September count which was revised down 6,000 head. The herd was 42,000 below a year ago and the smallest since Jan. 2022. The 24-State count was down 5,000 from September, which was revised up 6,000 head, but 19,000 below a year ago.

Output per cow in the 50 states averaged 1,997 pounds, up 53 pounds from September, but 1 pound or 0.05% below Oct. 2022. The 24-State output averaged 2,013 pounds, up 52 pounds from September but 3 pounds or 0.15% below a year ago. Revisions raised September output by 1 pound in both the 50 state and 24 State data.

California output fell to 3.3 billion pounds, down 88 million pounds or 2.6% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 10,000 and output per cow was down 40 pounds. California has not really posted a gain since August 2022.

Wisconsin, with 2.7 billion pounds produced, was up 23 million or 0.9% from a year ago, thanks to a 20 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows.

Idaho was down 1.4%, on a 35 pound drop per cow, though cow numbers were up 2,000. Michigan was up 2.6%, on 11,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Minnesota eked out a 0.3% increase on a 15 pound per cow gain offsetting the loss of 2,000 cows.

New Mexico showed the biggest loss in the country, down 9.0%, on 24,000 fewer cows and 10 pounds less per cow. New York was up 2.1% on 3,000 more cows and 35 pounds more per cow. Oregon was down 4.1%, on 4,000 less cows and a 15 pound per cow decline. Pennsylvania was off 0.5% on 2,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged. South Dakota was up 6.6%, biggest gain in the U.S., thanks to 13,000 more cows, however output per cow was down 5 pounds.

Texas was down 1.9%, despite a 25 pound gain per cow. Cow numbers were down 20,000. Washington state was off 0.4%, on a 10 pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged from a year ago.

While the decrease in milk output was bigger than expected, there’s no worry that we’re going to run out of milk, but we will need that extra milk, said broker Dave Kutzawski in the Nov. 27 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.

He cited the increased processing capacity coming on line and said; “We thought cow numbers would be up 1,000 head but they were down 6,000. Slaughter numbers have slowed but remain above a year ago, and we have to start rebuilding the herd.”

Kurzawski blamed low milk prices and high feed costs for the weaker milk output but included the increased fixed costs; labor, fuel, and the cost of money itself, which is the big one right now. “All these things puts a wet blanket on the optimistic views of otherwise fairly bullish dairy farmers,” he said. “The cost of doing business has become prohibitive. We needed the increased capacity and we need increased milk output especially as we export more,” he concluded.

We have plenty of product on hand. October cheese and butter stocks fell but were close to year ago levels according to the Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report.

Butter holdings dropped to 238.3 million pounds, down 28.3 million pounds or 10.6% from the September inventory, which was revised down 8.8 million pounds. Stocks were only down 1.4 million pounds or 0.6% from Oct. 2022.

American type cheese stocks fell to 838.3 million pounds, down 12.9 million pounds or 1.5% from September but were up 7.1 million or 0.9% from a year ago.

The “other” cheese holdings fell to 605.2 million pounds, down 5.4 million pounds or 0.9% from the September level, which was revised up 11.2 million pounds. Holdings were up 10.3 million pounds or 1.7% from a year ago.

The total cheese inventory stood at 1.465 billion pounds, down 18.9 million pounds or 1.3% from the September total, and was 16.7 million pounds or 1.2% above that of a year ago.

Cash dairy prices started December varied. The Cheddar blocks crept up 2 cents Monday but headed lower from there, closing Friday, Dec. 1 at $1.52 per pound, down 7 cents on the week, lowest since July 17, down 16.50 cents from its Nov. 1 print, and 58 cents below a year ago.

The barrels also finished Friday at $1.52, up 8 cents on the week, 15.25 cents lower on the month, and 37.75 cents below a year ago. There were 14 sales of block on the week and 51 for the month of November, down from 69 in October. Barrels totaled 16 for the week and 58 for the month, down from 66 in October.

Milk availability defied expectations the week following Thanksgiving, said Dairy Market News. Spot milk prices reached $2.50-under Class III over the weekend, but bounced back to $1-over with no sub-Class prices being reported at midweek. Last year, below-Class prices during the holiday week continued into the following week. Cheese demand is holding a steady pattern, said DMN, and any extra Cheddar loads are generally spoken for among regional contacts.

Western retail and food service cheese demand remains steady while restaurant use remains lighter as higher menu prices take a toll. Cheese inventories are comfortable. Export demand is moderate, according to DMN.

Butter shot up to a Friday finish at $2.6550 per pound, up 15.50 cents on the week, down 48.75 cents on the month, and 24.50 cents below a year ago. Six loads were traded on the week and 65 for the month, up from 36 in October.

Some Midwestern butter makers had a busy holiday weekend while others took some downtime but butter output is back and busy, said DMN. Churns were running full capacity in a few plants, as cream was priced as low as flat market over the holiday week and weekend. Cream prices have since bounced back to pre-holiday levels, with multiples hovering around 1.20. Micro-fixing remains stronger than it historically has been during a timeframe when cream is widely available for churning. DMN said “Butter makers are taking a conservative stance on how much inventory to build due to the history making market climax in October, followed by a bearish denouement throughout this month.”

Cream volumes have increased in the West, as fat component levels in milk also improved in some parts. This is contributing to increased bulk butter production however, bulk butter demand is outpacing production. Domestic butter demand is strong to steady and demand from Canadian purchasers is steadier, said DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.1950 per pound Wednesday but closed Friday, Dec. 1 at $1.18, a half-cent lower on the week, 0.75 cents lower on the month, and 18 cents below a year ago. There were 18 sales reported on the week and 32 for November, down from 52 in October.

The powder is feeling pressure from global prices and anecdotal weaker Mexican demand, according to StoneX, which put pressure throughout 2024 futures.

Dry whey was unchanged until Friday when it inched up a quarter-cent to 40 cents per pound, 3.50 cents lower on the month, and 5 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled six for the week and 54 for the month, down from 195 in October.

Fluid milk sales looked a little more encouraging in September but were still below those a year ago. The Agriculture Department’s latest data shows packaged sales at 3.5 billion pounds, down 0.9% from September 2022.

Conventional product sales totaled 3.3 billion pounds, down 0.7% from a year ago. Organic products, at 228 million pounds, were down 4.0%, but still represented a pretty typical 6.4% of total sales for the month.

Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, up 1.8% from a year ago, up 1.3% year to date, and represented 35.2% of total sales in the nine month period. Skim milk sales, at 167 million pounds, were down 8.7% from a year ago and down 7.9% year to date.

Packaged fluid sales January to September totaled 31.5 billion pounds, down 1.8% from 2022. Conventional product sales totaled 29.4 billion pounds, down 1.9%. Organic products, at 2.1 billion pounds, were down 1.5%, and represented 6.7% of total milk sales for the period.

On a brighter note, the International Dairy Foods Association reports that “Americans are writing a new chapter in their love affair with dairy products, according to fresh data from the USDA which reports per capita consumption of all dairy products reached 653 pounds per person in 2022, 63 pounds above the historical average dating back to 1975 when USDA began tracking per capita dairy consumption.”

“Cheese consumption set an all-time high in 2022 to reach nearly 42 pounds per person, a half-a-pound per-person increase over the previous year. For comparison, the average American consumed 32.2 pounds of cheese in 2000 and 21.9 pounds in 1980. Ice cream consumption in 2022 also edged out the previous year, while other dairy products including yogurt and butter remained consistent with recent year highs.

“Americans are turning to dairy like never before as part of their health regimen, to celebrate with family and friends, or to liven up their meal and snacking routines. The data from USDA demonstrate how consumers continue to choose dairy products even as they exercise cost-conscious shopping, illustrating how dairy remains affordable and accessible to all people. Dairy is more than a food or beverage, it has become an essential part of our lives, in more than 95% of U.S. households on any given day. The growth in dairy consumption is a testament to America’s dairy foods makers who offer wholesome, delicious, affordable products for people all ages, all year around.”

“In the past decade alone, domestic per capita consumption of cheese is up 17.1% and per capita butter consumption is up 9.0%. Overall, USDA data show American dairy per capita consumption across products consistently increasing each year, with 2022 up 0.4% over the past five years, 7.5% over the past 15 years, and 16.1% over the past 30 years,” said the IDFA.