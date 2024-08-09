Benchmark down 8 cents  

The farm benchmark milk price took a temporary step backwards in July on a slightly lower cheese price. The Agriculture Department announced the July Federal order Class III price at $19.79 per hundredweight, down 8 cents from June, but is $6.02 above July 2023. The seven month average stands at $17.33, up from $16.95 at this time a year ago, and compares to $22.89 in 2022.

The Friday, Aug. 2 Class III futures settlements portended an August price at $20.30; September, $20.45; October, $20.64; November, $20.23; and December at $19.41.

The July Class IV price is $21.31, up 23 cents from June, $3.05 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV since October 2023. The seven month average, at $20.33, is up from $18.55 a year ago and compares to $24.83 in 2022.

A higher All Milk Price and lower corn, soybean, and hay prices gave another lift to the milk feed price ratio. The latest Ag Prices report shows the June ratio at 2.36, up from 2.24 in May, and compares to 1.35 in June 2023.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would purchase 2.36 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price averaged $22.80 per hundredweight (cwt.), with a 4.10% butterfat test, up 80 cents from May, and $5 above June 2023, which had a 4.01% test.

The national corn price averaged $4.48 per bushel, down 3 cents from May, after jumping 12 cents the previous month, and was $2.01 below a year ago.

Soybeans averaged $11.80 per bushel, down a dime from May and $2.40 per bushel below a year ago.

Alfalfa hay averaged $195 per ton, down $7 from May and $68 per ton below a year ago.

The June average cull price for beef and dairy combined climbed to $138 per cwt., up $6 from May, $31 above June 2023, and $66.40 above the 2011 base average.

Milk production margins moved to the highest level since April 2022 at $13.15 per cwt. and were 98 cents per cwt. above May, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo.

U.S. milk production continues to sputter thanks to bird flu, a shortage of replacement heifers, and scorching high temperatures.

The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows June output at 18.77 billion pounds, down 1.0% from June 2023, the 12th consecutive month output was below a year ago. The 24-State production was 18.0 billion pounds, down 0.8%.

June cow numbers totaled 9.335 million head, up 2,000 from the May count which was revised down 17,000 head, and was 62,000 below June 2023. The 24-State count, at 8.89 million, was up 2,000 from May but 37,000 below a year ago. The May count was revised down 7,000 head.

Output per cow in the 50 states averaged 2,010 pounds, down 6 pounds or 0.3% from a year ago. The 24-State average, at 2,025 pounds, was down 8 pounds from 2023. May output per cow was revised down 1 pound on both.

California milk production was down 61 million pounds or 1.8% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 5,000 head while output per cow was unchanged. Wisconsin output was up 25 million pounds or 0.9% from a year ago, thanks to a 15 pound gain per cow and 3,000 additional cows.

Idaho was down 1.0%, on 2,000 fewer cows and 15 pounds less output per cow. Michigan was off 0.9% on a 20 pound loss per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged. Both states are dealing with avian flu.

Minnesota was down 1.0%, New York was down 1.2%, and New Mexico again posted the biggest loss, down 12.5%, on a drop of 37,000 cows, although output per cow was up 20 pounds.

Oregon was unchanged despite a 15 pound gain per cow but cow numbers were down 1,000 head. Pennsylvania was down 2.2%, and South Dakota posted the biggest increase, up 8.3%, thanks to 17,000 more cows, though output per cow was down 10 pounds.

Texas jumped 3.1%, thanks to 13,000 more cows and 20 pounds more per cow. Washington State was up 1.7% on 3,000 more cows and 15 pounds more per cow.

Meanwhile, butter and cheese stocks shrunk during June Dairy Month. The USDA’s latest Cold Storage report showed the June 30 butter inventory at 373.5 million pounds, down 6.2 million pounds or 1.6% from May but was up 23.8 million or 6.8% from June 2023, topping year ago levels for the fifth month in a row and sits at the highest June value since 2021, according to HighGround Dairy. “Before 2021, 1993 was the last time June stocks were so strong.”

American type cheese stocks dropped to 804.8 million pounds, down 11.3 million or 1.4% from May and down 48.7 million pounds or 5.7% from a year ago.

The “other” cheese category, at 596.5 million pounds, was down 127,000 pounds from May’s count, and down 37.7 million pounds or 5.9% from a year ago.

The total June 30 cheese inventory fell to 1.423 billion pounds, down 11.2 million pounds or 0.8% from the May count, and was 87.1 million pounds or 5.8% below a year ago. It is the lowest total cheese inventory since Nov. 2021.

There’s been a lot of frustration in the global dairy market over China’s lack of purchases and a big part of the reason is China’s increased domestic milk production. Rabobank Global Sector Strategist, Mary Ledman, addressed the topic in a recent report entitled “The Dairy Dominoes, How China’s Increased Self Sufficiency is Reshaping Global Trade.”

Speaking in the Aug. 5 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast, Ledman said it’s been a work in progress since 2018 when China released its five year agricultural plan, which she likened to a U.S. farm bill.

They established a goal of increasing milk output by nearly 11 million metric tons, she said, or about 25 billion pounds, equivalent to Idaho, Washington State, and maybe even Oregon. “And they did it ahead of schedule,” she said.

They added a million head to their herd, and they were high producing dairy cows on farms of 5,000-10,000 cows, comparable to U.S. herds of that size. She reported that China imported about a million head of replacement heifers from New Zealand and Australia, in that time period of 2018-2023.

“To continue on this path,” Ledman warned “They need to increase their animal husbandry of replacement heifers, but that’s yet to be determined. There are feed constraints, water constraints and land constraints,” Ledman explained, however “The last five years shows us that, with China, where there’s a will, there is a way.”

Can other countries make up for China’s smaller purchases? Ledman answered, “Yes. We have a growing world population and while China’s absence is large, as they are the world’s largest dairy importer, it has particularly impacted whole milk and skim milk powder. The whey market is still very important to the United States and China has not developed its domestic cheese industry that would produce that whey. The powder deficits are being absorbed by Algeria, Southeast Asia, Mexico and others,” she concluded.

Cash cheese prices weakened the last week of July, as traders awaited the Aug. 5 June Dairy Products report. StoneX “Early Morning Update” pointed out “Slightly weaker milk production along with a small slowdown in fat content and the better cheese production limit the amount of fat left for butter production. It adds that Class I demand is starting to pick up as schools get closer to resuming.

After gaining 6.50 cents the previous week, Cheddar block cheese climbed to $1.95 per pound Monday, July 29 but closed Friday, Aug. 2 at $1.85, down 8 cents on the week, 5 cents below where they were on July 1, and 11.50 cents below a year ago.

The barrels got to $1.9875 Tuesday, July 20 highest since June 17, but closed at $1.93, 4 cents lower on the week, 7.75 cents above their July 1 print, 15.50 cents above a year ago, and 8 cents above the blocks. Sales totaled four cars of block on the week and 58 for the month of July, down from 71 in June. Barrel sales totaled four for the week, and 80 for the month, up from 55 in June.

Central region contacts tell Dairy Market News that retail demand for cheese is steady but from food service purchasing is soft. Export demand is steady. Cheese inventories are somewhat tight in the Central region and cheesemakers are running active schedules, though some note tightening milk availability is contributing to lighter output. Class III milk prices in the Central region ranged flat to $2-over Class, compared to $6-under to flat Class III a year ago.

Cheese production is seasonally weakening in the West. Class III milk demand is strong from cheese manufacturers. However, milk availability is tighter throughout the region. Domestic cheese demand varies from steady to lighter, according to DMN.

Butter continues to impress, closing at $3.1050 per pound, up 1.50 cents on the week, 3.25 cents below its July 1 post, but 48.50 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled 39 for the week and 137 for the month, up from 44 in June.

Central region reports are that butter demand from retail purchasers is steady, though food service sales are softening. Week to week butter sales are steady, however retail butter purchasers have been ordering more butter compared to a year ago. Cream volumes continue to tighten in the Central region as milk production is declining. Butter makers are utilizing cream to run busy schedules, and some say they continue to source cream from the West.

Butter production is generally weakening in the West. Some manufacturers indicate bulk production is especially light while others convey production is within anticipated seasonal trends and comfortable. Some butter producers continue to build inventory to cover anticipated fourth quarter demand. Cream is tight in the region but demand is mixed. Stocks are comfortable. Domestic demand varies from somewhat stronger to slightly weaker, according to DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk saw its highest CME price since Feb. 13, 2023, on Thursday, Aug. 1 hitting $1.2475 per pound, but closed Friday, Aug. 2 at $1.24, still 0.75 cents higher on the week, 6 cents above its July 1 perch, and 11.50 cents above a year ago. Sales for the week totaled 25, and 76 for the month, down from 84 in June.

Dry whey hit 62.50 cents per pound Thursday, Aug. 1 highest CME price since April 22, 2022, but closed Friday, Aug. 2 at 61 cents, up 4 cents on the week, 12 cents higher on the month, and 33.75 cents above a year ago. There were five sales for the week and 11 for the month of July, down from 13 in June.

StoneX stated in its July 31 “Early Morning Update;” “There is continued demand for whey protein concentrates and isolates, which in turn has concentrated efforts on better production of those products. But the key to the story here at the end of July is an aggressive bid for more base proteins as well. While there are reports of some constraints on the supply side for dry whey, the recent rally seems driven in large part by demand. Demand for spot loads but also for futures. Open Interest on futures contracts, those amount of positions which traders/hedgers, etc. have open in the market, is down 28% from this time last year. It may not be a huge leap to suggest that some participants are in the midst of a scramble for coverage as concerns over supply underpin.”