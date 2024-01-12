Benchmark drops $1.11

The final Class III benchmark milk price of 2023 headed south. The Agriculture Department announced the Federal order Class III price at $ 16.04 per hundredweight, down $1.11 from November, $4.46 below December 2022, and the lowest Class III since July. That put the 2023 Class III average at $17.02, down from $21.96 in 2022 and compares to $17.08 in 2021.

Friday’s Class III futures settlements portend a January price of $15.12, February, $15.53; and March at $16.16, with the peak at $18.45 in November.

The December Class IV price is $19.23, down $1.64 from November, $2.89 below a year ago, and the lowest since September. The 2023 Class IV average is $19.12, down from $24.47 in 2022 but compares to $16.09 in 2021.

Blame cheese prices for the Class III fall, said Rabo Bank’s Lucas Fuess. Speaking in the Jan. 8 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, Fuess said cheese prices fell below $1.40 per pound Christmas week and remain well below long term averages. He attributed that to an adequate supply and muted demand.

First quarter will be the low point as demand recovers, he said, and the lower milk supply will help as well. Milk output is down in the U.S. and globally, down significantly in October in Europe, and Fuess expects that to remain the case in the first half of 2024. New Zealand output may be higher on a solids basis, he said, but not extraordinarily. “We wait for global demand to return,” he concluded. “There is hope that 2024 will turn out to be a better year than 2023.”

StoneX dairy broker Dave Kurzawski looked back on 2023 in the Jan. 1 Dairy Radio broadcast and said there were many developments that impacted the dairy industry but one of the most significant ones perhaps was butter setting a new record high $3.5025 per pound in October.

Another development that may impact demand for cheese ahead was the rising popularity of weight loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound, now estimated to number over 10 million users that Kurzawski said helps “kill the appetite.”

But the biggest development, according to Kurzawski, may have occurred on the farm. It was a difficult year for dairy farmers financially, he said, but “There’s a sneaky story,” that he believes will erupt in 2024 and that is “The co-mingling of the dairy and the beef industries in a way that we’ve never seen before.”

He pointed out that 2023 was the first year on record that dairy heifers held on average over 30% of the federally – inspected weekly slaughter volume. He called that “a very big strain on breeding stock going forward in the entire cattle industry, including dairy.”

“In the past number of years dairy farmers would normally have bred heifers on their dairy, instead they bred them to Angus beef so these female cows go to beef and not as replacements in the milking herd,” he explained.

Heifer replacements today, with Class III milk at $15 to $16 per hundredweight, are $2,500-$2,700, according to Kurzawski, who said farmers are buying second and third lactation cows at the price of a springer.

Dairy farmers tried to make a little extra money doing this, he said, and it worked, converting some of their heifer inventory to beef, selling them off and getting a premium for that. “It made economic sense but at some point, there’s a price to pay for that, he concluded, “And when we go into 2024, replacement heifers are going to be hard to find and the U.S. dairy herd is not going to be able to respond to shocks in demand.”

Milk flow on U.S farms is stubbornly remaining below that of a year ago, especially in the West and Southwest. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows November output was down for the fifth month in a row, estimated at 18.1 billion pounds, down 0.6% from November 2022. The top 24-State total, at 17.3 billion pounds, was down 0.5%.

The October 50-State total was revised down 35 million pounds from last month’s estimate, which put output down 0.7% from 2022 instead of the 0.1% reported. The 24 state revision was down 37 million pounds, down 0.6%, instead of the 0.04% loss originally reported.

Cow numbers totaled 9.36 million, down 10,000 from the October count which was unchanged from a month ago, but is down 44,000 head or 0.5% from a year ago and the smallest herd since June 2020. The 24-State count was down 9,000 from October, which was revised down 5,000 head, 26,000 below a year ago.

The cow loss was more than expected, said StoneX, given how weak dairy cow slaughter has been, and the decline in milk output was more than expected, however fat and protein content was up strongly, “so component adjusted production was up 0.8%, which is an acceleration from plus 0.3% in October.”

Output per cow in the 50 states averaged 1,932 pounds, 2 pounds or 0.1% below November 2022. The 24-State output averaged 1,948 pounds, 3 pounds or 0.15% below a year ago. Revisions lowered October output by 4 pounds in the 50 states and 3 pounds in the 24 State data.

California milk totaled 3.27 billion pounds, down 55 million or 1.7% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 11,000 and output per cow was down 20 pounds.

The last time the Golden State topped year ago output was August 2022.

Wisconsin cows put 2.6 billion pounds in the tank, up just 4 million or 0.2% from a year ago, thanks to a 5 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows.

Idaho was up 0.3%, thanks to an additional 2,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Michigan was up 1.9%, on 8,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Minnesota was off 0.7% on 3,000 fewer cows, with output per cow unchanged.

New Mexico again posted the biggest loss, down 10.1%, on 27,000 fewer cows and 10 pounds less per cow. New York was up 0.5% on 2,000 more cows and 5 pounds more per cow. Pennsylvania was down 1.4% on 1,000 fewer cows and a 20 pound drop per cow. South Dakota had the biggest gain, up 7.0%, thanks to 13,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged.

Texas output was down 2.2% despite a 10 pound gain per cow but the state’s herd has not recovered from the fire earlier this year, down 18,000 head from a year ago. Washington State was off 0.8%, on a 20 pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were down 1,000 from a year ago.

The latest Livestock Slaughter report showed an estimated 229,700 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection in November, down 13,200 head from the October count, which was revised down 100 head, and was 21,200 or 8.4% below November 2022.

The week ending Dec. 23 had 55,800 dairy cows go to slaughter, down 900 from the previous week and 1,200 or 2.1% below a year ago. Year to date, 3,033,300 head had been sent to slaughter, up 39,100 or 1.3% from a year ago.

Falling corn and hay prices and another small gain in the All Milk Price moved the milk feed price ratio higher for the fifth month in a row. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report put the October ratio at 2.12, up from 2.03 in October and 1.92 in November 2022, the highest since January 2022.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would purchase 2.12 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price average increased for the fourth month in a row, hitting $21.70 per hundredweight (cwt.), up 10 cents from October, but $3.70 below November 2022.

California’s average at $21.80 per cwt., was up 20 cents from October, but $3 below a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $19.80, was up 40 cents from October and $4.20 below a year ago.

The national corn price averaged $4.66 per bushel, down 27 cents from October, after falling 28 cents the previous month, and $1.83 below November 2022

Soybeans averaged $13 per bushel, up 30 cents, after dropping 50 cents the previous month, but were $1 per bushel below a year ago.

Alfalfa hay fell to $207 per ton, down $10 per ton from October and $60 below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the November cull price for beef and dairy combined slipped to an average $104 per cwt., down $4 from October, $25.60 above November 2022, and $32.40 above the 2011 base average.

Milk production margins were the highest of 2023 by 51 cents over October, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo. He adds that “Income over feed costs in November were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the third time since January. Input prices were lower, but all three commodities were in the top five for November all time. Feed costs were the fifth highest ever for the month of November,” said Brooks.

“Milk income over feed costs for 2023, using Dec. 29 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay, are expected to be $8.07 per cwt., up 11 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. 2023 income over feed would be below the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down $3.84 per cwt. from 2022’s level.”

Milk income over feed costs for 2024 are expected to be $12.03 per cwt., a gain of $3.96 versus the 2023 estimate. Income over feed in 2024 is 17 cents per cwt. higher than last month and would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production,” according to Brooks.

Checking dairy product prices, the Cheddar blocks started 2024 with a $1.4350 per pound close the first Friday of the New Year, down 3.5 cents on the holiday-shortened week and 62 cents below a year ago when they had fallen 8 cents to $2.0550.

The barrels, after climbing to $1.44 Tuesday, Jan. 2, finished Friday, Jan. 5, at $1.41, up a penny on the week, 31.50 cents below a year ago, and 2.50 cents below the blocks.

Dairy Market News reports that cheese demand is somewhat steady in the Midwest. Retail cheddar ordering remains at seasonal levels. There are extra loads but inventories are not “disconcerting.” Milk availability reached seasonal highs into Christmas week and early New Year’s week. Spot prices were still as low as $8-under Class.

Western retail cheese demand is steady with food service remaining softer than retail. Bottling demand was picking up again but cheese manufacturers relay that Class III milk is readily available. Cheese demand from international buyers is moderate though U.S. prices are more favorable for better export demand.

Cash butter climbed to $2.6850 per pound Tuesday, Jan. 2, highest since Nov. 15, 2023, but it closed Friday, Jan. 5, at $2.5750, down 9 cents on the week and 19.25 cents above a year ago.

Cream availability is still near holiday quantities for churning in the Midwest and Class II and Class III demand for cream remains sluggish. Plants are running at or near capacity and plan to hold that pace for a while.

Cream supplies remain plentiful in the West but most churns are running less than full capacity though steady. Butter inventories are tighter compared to last year but at comfortable levels. Demand for retail and bulk butter is steady overall. Some spot buyers are holding off purchases, waiting for lower price movement.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday, Jan. 5, at $1.1725 per pound, up a quarter-cent on the week but 12.50 cents below a year ago.

Dry whey finished 2.75 cents higher on the week Friday, Jan. 5, closing at 41.25 cents per pound, highest since Nov. 15, 2023, 2.25 cents above a year ago.