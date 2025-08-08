Benchmark drops $1.50                    

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The July Class III benchmark milk price took a tumble, dropping to $17.32 per hundredweight, down $1.50 from June, a whopping $2.47 below July 2024, and the lowest level since April 2024. That put the seven month average at $18.76, up from $17.33 a year ago, and $16.95 in 2023.

The Friday, Aug. 1 Class III futures settlements portended an August price at $17.20; September, $17.74; October, $18.13; November, $18.23; and December at $18.11.

The July Class IV price is $18.89, up 59 cents from June but $2.42 below a year ago. Its seven month average stands at $18.87, down from $20.33 a year ago, and compares to $18.55 in 2023.

Set against milk output that was down 1.7% last year from June 2023 due to avian influenza, June 2025 production soared to 19.2 billion pounds, up 3.3% from a year ago. It was the biggest monthly increase since May 2021 and the sixth consecutive month that output topped a year ago as cow numbers and output per cow grew. The 24 State output, at 18.5 billion pounds, was up 3.4%.

May production in the 50 States was revised up 142 million pounds, resulting in a 2.3% gain instead of the originally reported 1.6% jump. The 24 State total was revised up 136 million pounds, up 2.4%, instead of 1.7%.

Cow numbers totaled 9.469 million, up 4,000 head from May, and 146,000 or 1.6% more than a year ago. It is the largest dairy herd since July 2021. The May count was revised up 20,000 head. The 24-State count, at 9.029 million, was up 3,000 from May and 151,000 or 1.7% above a year ago. The May count was revised, up 22,000 head.

Adding to the bearish data, components in milk were also up, lifting component adjusted production to plus 5.0% from last year, according to StoneX.

Output for the April to June quarter totaled 58.7 billion pounds, up 2.4% from a year ago. Milk cows numbered 9.46 million head, up 56,000 from the January to March quarter, and 127,000 more than the same period a year ago.

Recovery from bird flu came to California where output was up 91 million pounds, or 2.7%, from a year ago when it had dropped 2.1%. This was the state’s first gain in nine months, thanks to 3,000 more cows and 50 pounds more per cow.

Wisconsin output was up 9 million pounds or 0.3% despite a 5,000 cow drop, as output per cow was up 15 pounds from a year ago.

Idaho was up a whopping 135 million pounds or 9.7%, thanks to 44,000 more cows and a 60 pound gain per cow. Kansas again scored the biggest percentage increase, up 19%, thanks to 29,000 more cows and a 35 pound gain per cow.

Michigan was up 4.8% on 17,000 more cows and a 20 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 1.3%, on a 30 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows.

New Mexico was up 0.6% on 1,000 additional cows and 5 pounds more per cow. New York was up 2% on 8,000 more cows and a 15 pound gain per cow. Oregon was down 1.9%, on 2,000 fewer cows and a 5 pound drop per cow.

Pennsylvania was off 0.2% on 5,000 fewer cows offsetting a 15 pound gain per cow. South Dakota was up 11.5%, on 21,000 more cows and a 30 pound gain per cow.

Texas production was up 131 million pounds or 9.5%, thanks to 46,000 more cows and a 50 pound gain per cow. Vermont was up 1.0%, on a 30 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows.

Washington State saw the biggest drop in the country, down 9.4%, due to 22,000 fewer cows milked and a 20 pound loss per cow. Producers in the state continue to reel from large retains as their cooperative struggles with huge cost overruns on a new plant that only recently came on line in eastern Washington.

The increased cow numbers was “significant,” said HighGround Dairy’s Curtis Bosma in the July 28 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. He said there’s a lot of talk about heat stress right now but we’re seeing a lot of changes in the dairy herd.

Cull rates are down, people are holding cows longer to get that extra lactation, and beef on dairy plays into the strategy. Cattle near the end of their productive milk lifecycle, the thinking is to get one more calf out of them, he said, considering what they’re worth today. It’s a significant amount of revenue.

Bosma expects “moderate growth” to continue. “When you look at replacement values and how tight the heifer inventory has been, there was a lot of doubt that dairy producers could really step on the gas with additional milk but this shows us there’s been a lot of planned expansion and with the new capacity coming on line, we’re seeing the milk there as well,” he concluded.

Lower corn and alfalfa prices resulted in the June milk feed price ratio heading back up, ending fourth months of decline. The Ag Prices report shows the June ratio at 2.34, up from 2.24 in March, and compares to 2.36 in June 2024.

The All Milk Price averaged $21.30 per hundredweight (cwt.) with a 4.19% butterfat test, unchanged from the May price which had a 4.24 test, and compares to $22.80 in June 2024, with a 4.10% test.

The national corn price averaged $4.47 per bushel, down 17 cents from May, and a penny below a year ago. Soybeans averaged $10.40 per bushel, unchanged from May, but $1.40 below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $177 per ton, down $14 from May, and $18 below a year ago.

The June average cull price for beef and dairy combined was at $150 per cwt., up $3 from May, $12 above June 2024, and $78.40 above the 2011 base average. Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $3,010 per head in July, up $140 from April, and $650 above July 2024. Cows averaged $2,900 per head in California, up $200 from April, and $800 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s average, at $3,290 per head, was up $160 from April, and $640 above July 2024.

Milk production margins moved higher for the second month in a row and remained at historically high levels with a 44 cent per cwt. gain above May, said dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo. “Income over feed costs in June were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the 20th month in a row. Input prices were mostly lower in June with one of the three input commodities inside of the top 10 for June all-time.

Feed costs were the 10th highest ever for the month of June and decreased 44 cents per cwt. from May, The June All-Milk price stayed in the top 10 for the month, at the fourth highest ever for the month.”

Milk income over feed costs for 2025 (using July 31 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $12.99 per cwt., a loss of 13 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. Income over feed in 2025 would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down 40 cents per cwt. from 2024’s level.

Milk income over feed costs for 2026 are expected to be $12.93 per cwt., a loss of 6 cents per cwt. versus 2025. Income over feed costs would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production and up 41 cents versus the previous month,” Brooks concluded.

CME block Cheddar closed Friday, Aug. 1 at $1.7050 per pound, up 6.50 cents on the week, highest since June 30, but 14.50 cents below a year ago. The barrels finished at $1.71, 8.50 cents higher, but 22 cents below a year ago. There were 38 sales of block on the week and 130 for the month of July, down from 178 in June. Barrel sales totaled five for the week and 21 for July down from 33 in June.

Central region milk output is seasonally declining, reports Dairy Market News, but some producers in the Midwest say cool overnight temperatures are keeping milk volumes somewhat steady. Class III prices mid-week ranged $3-under to $1-over. Spot volumes are tightening, though some plants say milk was available due to downtime at nearby facilities. Cheese production is steady to lighter.

Milk output is keeping up with contractual needs in the west, according to cheesemakers, but demand is steady. Domestic demand is lighter. Export demand is steady to stronger, according to DMN.

Butter started the week with a 3.50 cent jump to $2.50 per pound, but the rally was short lived and it closed Friday, Aug. 1 at $2.4450, down 2 cents on the week, and 66 cents below a year ago. There were 11 sales for the week and 64 for the month, down from 286 in June.

Milk production and component levels are declining seasonally in the central region, contributing to lighter cream production. Demand for cream from ice cream makers is declining, leaving a greater volume for steady butter output. Food service sales are down while export demand remains strong, said DMN.

Fat components in milk are decreasing in the West and milk output is seasonally lower, but contractual cream to butter manufacturers was being filled. Spot loads are tighter and multiples were rising. In a few cases, churns were quiet for much of third quarter due to equipment replacement. Others were running heavily but not at capacity. Some cite prices for spot cream as the reason. Domestic butter demand is steady to lighter. Exports steady to strong, according to DMN.

Grade A powder hit $1.2925 per pound Monday, July 28 but saw its Friday, Aug. 1 finish at $1.2875, unchanged on the week, and 4.75 cents above a year ago, with 13 sales on the week and 90 for the month, up from 32 in June.

StoneX says Mexican buyers have stepped back a bit after some buying in early July. “A stronger U.S. dollar and the potential of a weaker GDT would put short term pressure on nonfat prices,” StoneX warned.

Dry whey finished the week at 55 cents per pound, up a penny, but 6 cents below a year ago, with 10 CME sales reported on the week.