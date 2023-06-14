Benchmark drops $2.41

Happy June Dairy Month consumers but know that it is not a happy month for dairy farmers. The Agriculture Department announced the May Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $16.11 per hundredweight, down $2.41 from April, due to sharply lower cheese and dry whey prices, $9.10 below May 2022, and is the lowest Class III price since August 2021.

The five month Class III average stands at $17.99, down from $22.67 at this time a year ago, but compares to $16.94 in 2021. Bottom line is, very few if any, dairy farmers can make milk at current prices.

Friday’s Class III futures settlements portend a June price at $15.29; July, $16.17; and August at $17.02, with a peak at $18.68 in November.

The May Class IV milk price is $18.10, up 15 cents from April, but $6.89 below a year ago. Its five month average is at $18.66, down from $24.44 a year ago and compares to $14.54 in 2021.

StoneX dairy broker Dave Kurzawski called it “ugly” in the June 5 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, and said many have told him that it feels like 2009, when milk prices plummeted and he admitted “I don’t have a great response to this.”

Typically lows are put in, in May or June, he explained, so it’s a seasonal norm, but the good news is that we are seeing a number of buyers step in to buy loads of cheese at the CME and “they are getting a fantastic deal.”

That’s good for them however the lower prices are attracting export interest in third quarter, he said. The USDA solicited bids to purchase 47 million pounds of cheese through June 5 and will award them June 14. He believes that purchase will all be made before Christmas and expects more price stabilization ahead.

Meanwhile, corn and alfalfa hay prices climbed higher in April, according to the latest Ag Prices report, and the All Milk price dropped some more. The milk feed ratio fell to 1.48, down from 1.56 in February, lowest since July 2012’s 1.33, and compares to 1.95 in April 2022. The all-time low was 1.02 in August 1974.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would only purchase 1.48 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price average fell for the sixth consecutive month, falling to $20.70 per hundredweight, down 40 cents from March, and $6.30 below April 2022.

California’s All Milk price averaged $20.70, down 50 cents from March, and $5.60 below a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $20.40, was up a dime from March, and $6.70 below a year ago.

The national corn price averaged $6.70 per bushel, up 3 cents from March, after dropping 13 cents the month before, but is 37 cents per bushel below April 2022.

Soybeans were unchanged from March, at $14.90 per bushel, after dropping 20 cents the previous month, but are 90 cents per bushel above a year ago.

Alfalfa hay soared to an average $287 per ton, up $20 per ton from March and $30 per ton above a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the April cull price for beef and dairy combined continued climbing, averaging $99.30 per cwt., up $3.60 from March, after gaining $6.20 the month before, is $11.20 above April 2022, and $27.70 above the 2011 base average.

Income over feed costs in April were below the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the third month in a row, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo.

“Input prices were mixed when compared to all-time record high prices in April,” he said, “but all three commodities were in the top three for April all time. Feed costs were the highest ever for the month of April and the fourth highest all time.”

Meanwhile, the latest Margin Watch (MW) from Chicago-based Commodity and Ingredient Hedging LLC., says “Dairy margins continued to erode over the second half of May on a further decline in milk prices that more than offset the impact of lower projected feed costs. In addition to abundant supplies of cheese, whey prices have also pressured Class III milk values as they continue to drop.”

The MW detailed the April Milk Production report, stating it showed “the slowest year-over-year growth since June 2022. Production gains remained heavy in Central and Midwestern states with South Dakota, Kansas, and Iowa up 7.7%, 5% and 2.9%, respectively.”

“U.S. dairy producers are expected to suffer their worst losses this spring since the 2009 campaign that led to massive industry liquidation,” the MW warned. “There are already indications of increased cow culling in Western states and this will likely expand into Central and Midwest regions soon. In 2009, it took 13 months before there was a significant recovery in milk prices, so this process may take time,” the MW warned.

Block Cheddar, in five successive declines, fell to $1.42 per pound Wednesday, May 31, lowest CME price since May 11, 2020 when it traded at $1.3875. It regained 7.25 cents Thursday but gave some back Friday to close the Memorial Day holiday shortened week at $1.43, down 4.75 cents, and 84 cents below a year ago.

The barrels closed Friday, June 2 at $1.5125, up 2.25 cents on the week, 73.25 cents below a year ago, and an inverted 8.25 cents atop the blocks. Sales at the market of last resort totaled 25 loads of block for the week and 122 for the month of May, the highest monthly total in two years, and up from 76 lots in April. Barrel sales totaled 35 for the week and 184 for the month, down from 212 in April.

To give a little Dairy Month “perspective;” a load of cheese is approximately 40,000 pounds. If you add May’s CME block and barrel sales, you get 306 loads of cheese or about 12.2 million pounds. That does not include the privately traded cheese. Keep in mind, it takes 10 pounds of milk to produce 1 pound of cheese. A gallon of milk weighs about 8.6 pounds.

Midwest cheesemakers are running full schedules, according to Dairy Market News. A number of plants worked through the holiday weekend and plants that had been down for updating in recent weeks were back online. Cheese demand is mixed but more processors are reporting upticks. Cheese inventories are moving somewhat briskly. Milk availability is “readily accessible,” and plants are turning spot milk offers away as they are already full. Mid-week spot milk prices ranged $11 to $4 under Class III, compared to $2.75 under to Class a year ago.

Retail and food service cheese demand is steady to lower in the West as some reports of decreased sales activity surfaced. Some cheese makers relay contract obligations are making heavy pulls on their supply. Inventories are available with production keeping moderately ahead overall. Export demand is steadier from Mexico and South America, compared to softer Asian demand, says DMN.

CME butter climbed to $2.4650 per pound Thursday, highest since Dec. 22, 2022, but it closed Friday at $2.4450, up 1.50 cents on the week, while 47 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled six cars for the week and 29 for May, down from 38 in April. A car of butter is also about 40,000 pounds.

Some butter plants churned cream through the weekend while others scheduled downtime. Contacts say as Class II processing ticks up, along with temperatures, cream accessibility is not expected to remain as widely available as it is now. Butter demand is steady, but seasonal upticks are expected soon, says DMN.

Cream is widely available in the West and cream multiples were largely unchanged last week. Butter production has been quieter as some facilities planned downtime for the holiday weekend and some cream shifted from butter making to ice cream in recent weeks. Food service demand is strong to steady, while retail demand is steady.

Aside from interest from purchasers supplying butter to Canada, export activity is on the quieter end, according to DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.1550 Wednesday, then rallied Thursday and closed Friday at $1.17, unchanged on the week but 69.25 cents below a year ago. Six loads were sold on the week and 45 for the month, up from 18 in April.

Dry whey fell to 25.75 cents per pound Thursday and stayed there Friday, down 1.75 cents on the week and 3 cents below a year ago. Sales amounted to 37 loads on the week and a record 218 for the month of May, up from 142 in April.

U.S. milk production is hesitating but inching higher. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows April output at 19.2 billion pounds, up just 63 million pounds or 0.3% above April 2022. The 24-State total, at 18.4 billion pounds, was up 0.5% from a year ago. The March 50-State and 24-State totals were revised up 16 million pounds.

Cow numbers totaled 9.43 million, down 16,000 head from the March count which was revised up 11,000. The herd was up 23,000 from January and up 26,000 from a year ago. The 24-State count was down 15,000 from the March number, which was revised 7,000 lower, and 36,000 head above a year ago.

Output per cow averaged 2,037 pounds, up 1 pound or 0.05% from April 2022 in the 50 states and up 2 pounds to 2,055 pounds in the top 24 states.

HighGround Dairy (HGD) points out “A big driver of the lower milk per cow nationally is smaller yields in California which makes up around 18% of total U.S. milk output. March and April 2023 had dismal milk per cow numbers, down 2.1% and 1.9% year over year, respectively.” StoneX adds however; “As new crop hay becomes available and farm level feed costs shift lower we should see improved output per cow as we move through the year.”

California output remained below a year ago, still recovering from weather in March. Output dropped to 3.5 billion pounds, down 69 million or 1.9% from a year ago, as output per cow was down 40 pounds. Cow numbers were unchanged.

Wisconsin output totaled 2.6 billion pounds, up 3 million pounds or 0.1% from a year ago, thanks to a 10 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 5,000 cows.

Texas was up 1.3%, thanks to a 10 pound gain per cow. Cow numbers were up 5,000 from a year ago but were 15,000 lower than in March due to that fire.

Idaho was up 2.7% on 16,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 2.6%, on a 15 pound gain per cow and 8,000 more cows.

Minnesota was up 1.5%, New Mexico was down 3.1%, on 10,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was up 10 pounds. New York was up 2.4%, Oregon was down 1.3%, and Pennsylvania was unchanged. South Dakota was up 7.7%, thanks to 13,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Washington state was up 0.8%, thanks to a 30 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 2,000 cows.

We won’t be running out of product any time soon. Butter stocks are building. The latest Cold Storage report shows the April 30 inventory at 327.7 million pounds, up 18.2 million pounds or 5.9% from the March level, which was revised up 16.8 million pounds, and up 29.3 million pounds or 9.8% from April 2022, fifth consecutive month to top a year ago.

HGD points out “When USDA originally released March Cold Storage figures last month, it showed butter stocks falling from February to March an infrequent occurrence. However, revised numbers were issued in this month’s report, and USDA revised March butter inventories up to 309 million pounds, a 5.3% rise from February, and a 9.4% jump versus March 2022.”

American cheese stocks climbed to 838.2 million pounds in April, up 11.4 million pounds or 1.4% from the March level which was revised up 5.5 million pounds. They were also 2.5 million pounds or 0.3% above a year ago.

The “other” cheese inventory fell to 603.7 million pounds, down 8.3 million pounds or 1.4% from the March level which was revised up 6.3 million pounds, and was down 17.5 million pounds or 2.8% from a year ago.

Cheese stocks totaled 1.463 billion pounds, up 3.1 million pounds or 0.2% from March, but 17.4 million or 1.2% below a year ago, third month in a row to be below a year ago.