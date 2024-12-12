Benchmark drops $2.90

Farm milk prices continue to fall. The Agriculture Department announced the November Federal Order benchmark Class III price at $19.95 per hundredweight, down $2.90 from October, $2.80 above November 2023, but the lowest Class III price since July. It put the 11 month average at $18.92, up from $17.11 a year ago, and compares to $22.09 in 2022.

Friday, Dec. 6, Class III futures settlements portend a December price at $18.88, which would result in a 2024 average of $18.92, up from $17.02 in 2023, and compare to $21.96 in 2022. January 2025 settled at $19.45; February, $19.43; and March at $19.45.

The November Class IV price is $21.12, up 22 cents from October, and 25 cents above a year ago. Its 11 month average stands at $20.75, up from $19.11 a year ago, but compares to $24.68 in 2022.



Meanwhile, a small drop in the All Milk Price and a slightly higher alfalfa price pulled the October milk feed price ratio lower. It was only the second time in 2024 that it fell. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the ratio at 2.96, down from 3.00 in September, and compares to 2.01 in Oct. 2023.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would purchase 2.96 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price averaged $25.20 per hundredweight (cwt.), with a 4.26% butterfat test, down 30 cents from September, which had a 4.15 test, but was $3.70 above Oct. 2023, which had a 4.21% test. It was the first drop since April.

California’s average, at $23.90 per cwt., was up 10 cents from September and $2.80 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $25.40, was down a dime from September but $5.80 above a year ago.

The national corn price averaged $3.99 per bushel, up a penny from September but 94 cents below a year ago. Soybeans averaged $9.91 per bushel, down 29 cents from September and $2.79 per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $173 per ton, up $1 from August and $46 per ton below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the October average cull price for beef and dairy combined was at $128 per cwt., down $8 from September, but $20 above October 2023, and $56.40 above the 2011 base average.

“Milk production margins moved away from the second highest level ever at $16.70 per cwt. and were 29 cents per cwt. below September,” according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo.

“Income over feed costs were above $16 per cwt. for just the fourth time in history at $16.70 and above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the 12th month in a row,” says Brooks. “Input prices were mostly higher with all three input commodities remaining in the top 10 for October all-time. Feed costs were the ninth highest ever for the month of October and decreased one cent per hundredweight from September.”

Rabobank sees good news for dairy farmers in 2025, according to analyst Lucas Fuess in the Dec. 9 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast. Milk prices won’t be as high as they were in September and October, he said, but they will be profitable and “Feed prices should be at four year lows, creating decent margins.”

“Critical watch factors” include the threatened tariffs from incoming President Trump as well as increased cheese making capacity. The tariffs are a huge unknown, he said, however, while developing the U.S., Mexico, Canada Free Trade Agreement in the first Trump term, the dairy industry was able to make it clear that Mexico is our No. 1 exporting market and needs to be maintained.

Rabobank sees bullish cheese prices ahead, as the production of Cheddar is still down and stocks are low but the market knows additional cheese is coming, he said, and “That will keep prices a little lower than they would be otherwise.”

He admitted that U.S. milk output has returned to growth however it’s against a really low prior year and down from two years ago but, “As long as producers continue to drive revenue from beef on dairy, that will limit the number of cows available to enter the herd, keeping a lid on production growth,” he concluded.

U.S. milk output remains slightly above a year ago. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data showed October production at 18.7 billion pounds, up 0.2% from October 2023, third month in a row to top that of a year ago.

September output was revised to 18.2 billion pounds, up 52 million pounds from last month’s estimate, and up 0.4% from Sept. 2023, instead of the 0.1% originally reported. October’s 24-State total, hit 17.96 billion pounds, up 0.4%, with September output up 0.5%, instead of the 0.2% reported.

October cow numbers increased for the first time since May 2023, jumping to 9.365 million head, up 19,000 from the September count, which was revised up 18,000 from last month’s count, and was up 10,000 head or 0.1% from Oct. 2023. The 24-State count, at 8.921 million, was up 16,000 from September, which was revised up 18,000 head, and was up 21,000 or 0.2% from a year ago. The October U.S. dairy herd is the largest since Sept. 2023.

October output per cow in the 50 states averaged 1,996 pounds, up 3 pounds or 0.15% from a year ago. The 24-State average, at 2,013 pounds, was up 4 pounds or 0.2% from a year ago.

As expected, California production took a hit as avian influenza spread rapidly in the nation’s biggest milk producer. Output fell to 3.2 billion pounds, down a whopping 127 million pounds or 3.8% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 4,000 head and output per cow dropped 70 pounds.

HighGround Dairy points out that, on a 30-day adjusted basis, this was the smallest monthly volume for California since Sept. 2017, and is quite a contrast to growth seen in the plains and mountain-west states, according to HighGround dairy economist Betty Berning in the Nov. 25 Dairy Radio Now broadcast.

Wisconsin output was down 2 million pounds or 0.1% from a year ago, on 4,000 fewer cows, while output per cow was up 5 pounds.

Idaho, which has also battled bird flu, was up 2.8% on 9,000 more cows and a 30 pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 0.5% on a 15 pound increase per cow which offset 1,000 fewer cows. Minnesota was down 0.5% on 9,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 30 pounds. New York was up 1.2% on a 25 pound increase per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged.

New Mexico again showed the biggest loss, down 4.4%, on a drop of 18,000 cows, although output per cow was up 55 pounds. South Dakota saw the biggest increase, up 9.6%, thanks to 17,000 more cows and a 15 pound gain per cow.

Oregon was down 1.0% on 1,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was up 0.6% on a 15 pound gain per cow and 1,000 fewer cows.

Texas was up an eye catching 8.8%, thanks to 40,000 more cows, biggest herd since 1958, according to Berning, and a 50 pound gain per cow. Washington State was up 0.2%, thanks to 2,000 more cows offsetting a 10 pound drop per cow.

StoneX Nov. 19 Early Morning Update stated; “There were a lot of anecdotal comments about strong components in October, especially fat. Milk pooled on Federal Milk Marketing Orders during October had a weighted average fat content of 4.22%. That was up 1.2% from last year, which is weaker growth than the plus 1.9% we saw in September and 2.6% in August.”

“Protein content was 3.33%, up 0.8% from last year, and slower than the plus 0.9% we saw in September and 1.5% in August. Like fat, protein content was down from last year in California and the Pacific Northwest orders,” says StoneX.

October U.S. dairy exports tumbled 1.9% from October 2023, second-lowest monthly total of 2024, according to HighGround Dairy. Shipments to Mexico were up 14.1% and up 21% to South Korea, while exports to Canada were down 2%, down 1% to China, Japan down 16%, and down 25% to Southeast Asia.

Cheese exports totaled 88.8 million pounds, up 12.4%, increasing for the 10th consecutive month, as U.S. prices were competitive globally. October’s exports were likely booked in July or August, according to HGD.

Nonfat-skim milk powder sailings totaled 136.5 million pounds, down 4.3% from a year ago, with whole milk powder down 48%. Shipments to Southeast Asia were down 31%, says HGD, as “Demand from the region has been highly volatile.”

Dry whey exports totaled 31.4 million pounds, down 1.6%.

CME dairy prices were mostly higher the first week of December. The Cheddar blocks closed Friday, Dec. 6, at $1.70 per pound, up 5.75 cents on the week, reversing six consecutive weeks of decline, and is 18 cents above a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.69, 8.50 cents higher, 17 cents above a year ago, and a penny below the blocks. Sales on the week totaled 18 loads of block and 10 of barrel.

Cheese demand and milk availability varies according to Midwest cheesemakers, says Dairy Market News. Demand for barrels, curds and some European style cheese has ticked lower in recent weeks. Cheddar and Italian cheesemakers say demand is steady to strong. Milk availability has shifted to what it was prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offers were above-Class III. Cheesemakers in the eastern edge of the Central region said milk was more available than it was in November. Spot milk prices mid-week were at or near $1-over Class III for the most part.

Cheese output is mixed in the West with some plants in unplanned downtime.

Milk demand from cheese makers is steady to stronger and comparatively tighter for the southwest part of the region. Domestic cheese demand is mixed from spot buyers but steadier contractually, while international interest is steady, says DMN.

Butter saw its Friday, Dec. 6, finish at $2.5450 per pound, up 5.25 cents on the week, reversing five weeks of decline, but 11 cents below a year ago, with 33 sales.

Midwest churning was active after some allotted downtime over the holiday week, reports DMN. Cream suppliers reported only minimal issues finding homes for the extra product. Butter is available, particularly the 80% milkfat salted variety. Market tones are uncertain with some contacts expecting more downward price pressure while others see a range bound price around $2.50 moving forward.

Western butter production is mixed. Wind conditions led to power loses that caused significant unplanned downtime for some while other reduced capacity was due to churn maintenance. Cream is tighter in the southwest part of the region but widely available in most of it. Demand is steady to lighter, says DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday, Dec. 6, at $1.39 per pound, down a half-cent on the week, but 21 cents above a year ago, with 28 sales for the week.

Dry whey hit 72.75 cents per pound Monday, highest since Mar. 24, 2022, but fell to a Friday close at 71 cents per pound, unchanged on the week, but 31 cents above a year ago. There were nine CME sales logged on the week.