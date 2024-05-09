Benchmark drops 84 cents

The Agriculture Department announced the April Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $15.50 per hundredweight (cwt.), down 84 cents from March and $3.02 below April 2023, brought down by falling prices in cheese, nonfat dry milk and whey.

The four month Class III average stands at $15.77, down from $18.46 at this time a year ago and $22.04 in 2022.

Friday, May 3 Class III futures settlements portended a May price at $18.40; June, $19.21; and July at $19.26, with a peak of $19.29 in August and September.

The April Class IV price is $20.11 per cwt., up 2 cents from March, $2.16 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV since Nov. 2023. Its four month average is at $19.86, down from $18.80 a year ago and $24.31 in 2022.

A higher All Milk Price and lower soybean and hay prices nudged the March milk feed price ratio higher for a second month. The latest Ag Prices report shows the ratio at 2.17, up from 2.13 in February, and compares to 1.55 in March 2023.

The All Milk Price averaged $20.70 per cwt., with a 4.28% butterfat test, up a dime from February, but 30 cents below March 2023, which had a 4.19% test. California’s average at $20.20 per cwt., was unchanged from February, but 10 cents below a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $19.10, was up a dime from February but $1.60 below a year ago.

The national corn price averaged $4.36 per bushel, unchanged from February, but $2.31 below a year ago. Soybeans averaged $11.80 per bushel, down a dime from February, and $3.10 per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay slipped to $195 per ton, down $5 per ton from February and $71 below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the February average cull price for beef and dairy combined jumped to $119 per cwt., up $10 from February, $23.30 above March 2023, and $47.40 above the 2011 base average.

Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $2,120 per head in April, up $230 from January, and $400 above April 2023. Cows averaged $1,900 in California, up $150 from January, and $245 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s at $2,380 per head, was up $320 from January and $540 per head above April 2023.

Meanwhile, the dairy industry continues to struggle with the outbreak of avian-bovine influenza. Dairy cows moving across state lines must now be tested for bird flu as per USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service mandate. The agency found that the same highly pathogenic avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus genotype that has impacted dairy cows is also affecting poultry flocks. The agency says the disease can spread cattle-to-cattle, as evidenced by transmission via movement between herds. The virus also spreads from dairy cattle premises back into nearby poultry premises.

The major media has reported that the influenza had been detected in pasteurized milk purchased at stores however there’s more to the story. A press release from National Milk states; “The Food and Drug Administration confirmed again that pasteurization of milk consistent with the Grade “A” Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) destroys harmful pathogenic bacteria and other microorganisms, including highly pathogenic avian Influenza and other viruses. The data cited by FDA is consistent with many other studies demonstrating that the legally required temperature and time for milk pasteurization will readily inactivate HPAI. Viral fragments detected after pasteurization are nothing more than evidence that the virus is dead; they have zero impact on human health. Further, the PMO prohibits milk from sick cows from entering the food supply.”

Farm milk production continued to struggle in March and remained below a year ago for the ninth consecutive month, thanks to lower cow numbers and little change in output per cow. The last time milk production was down for this long was from Aug. 2003 to Apr. 2004, according to HighGround Dairy.

The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data showed output at 19.6 billion pounds, down 1.0% from March 2023. The top 24-State total, at 18.8 billion pounds, was down 0.9%. February output was revised up 90 million pounds, or up 0.5% on a daily average basis, from a 1.2% decline to just 0.7%.

March cow numbers totaled 9.335 million head, down 7,000 from February’s count which was revised up 12,000 head, but was 98,000 or 1.0% below a year ago. The 24-State count, at 8.881 million, was down 7,000 from February. The February count was revised up 10,000 but is 71,000 head below a year ago.

Output per cow in the 50 states averaged 2,100 pounds, unchanged from a year ago. The 24-State average, at 2,115 pounds, was down 3 pounds or 0.1%.

First quarter output totaled 56.9 billion pounds, up 0.1% from a year ago. Cow numbers averaged 9.33 million, down 16,000 from the October to December quarter, and 85,000 less than first quarter 2023.

StoneX points out that the report laps over poor production in March last year as flooding hit California where output was down 2.2%. Output this year was up 26 million pounds or 0.7% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 1,000 head. Output per cow was up 25 pounds. Wisconsin was up 27 million pounds or 1.0% from a year ago, thanks to a 20 pound gain per cow and 1,000 additional cows.

Number 3, Idaho was down 1.3%, on a 15 pound drop per cow and 4,000 less cows. Michigan was off 0.3%, due to a 30 pound drop per cow, though cow numbers were up 4,000 head. Minnesota was down 1.4% on 8,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 5 pounds. New York was off 0.2%, on a 5 pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged.

New Mexico again posted the biggest loss, down 15.4% from a year ago, due to a drop of 41,000 cows and 20 pounds less per cow. Texas was down 5.1% on 18,000 fewer cows and a 55 pound drop per cow. Some of those state’s losses may be attributed to the avian-bovine influenza outbreak.

Oregon was down 9.2%, on 10,000 fewer cows and a 25 pound drop per cow. Pennsylvania was off 0.1% on 1,000 fewer cows, while output per cow was unchanged. South Dakota posted the biggest gain, up 11.2%, thanks to 21,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Washington State was down 0.7% on 2,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was unchanged.

CME butter and cheese prices continue to strengthen. Like a beach ball held under water, butter popped above $3 Wednesday and closed Friday, May 3, at $3.0750 per pound, highest since Nov. 3, 2023, 10.50 cents higher on the week, and 63 cents above a year ago. The record high is $3.5025 per pound on Oct. 6, 2023. There were 43 trades on the week and 90 for the month of April, up from 53 in March.

“Bulls continue to lead the charge on butter markets,” says Dairy Market News, which credited the moderate increases in year-over-year and monthly stocks in the March Cold Storage data. But, cream availability remains wide open. Central butter makers continue to say both regional and cream sourced from the West are holding in similar pricing patterns to recent weeks, at multiples below 1.20.

Western butter output is also strong as cream availability is “comfortable.” Some butter makers are securing additional loads for churning to build stocks for anticipated third and fourth quarter demand. Domestic demand is steady for salted butter and stronger for unsalted, though export demand is moderate.

Block Cheddar saw its Friday, May 3, finish at $1.79 per pound, up 4 cents on the week, sixth week of gain, highest since Oct. 19, 2023, and 17.75 cents above a year ago. The barrels finished 10.75 cents higher at $1.88, 35 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled two cars of block on the week and 113 for April, up from 83 in March. Barrels totaled nine for the week and 82 for the month, up from 62 in March.

Cheese demand continues to strengthen, according to Midwest cheesemakers who are beginning to turn away customers and tell current customers that requests for extra volumes will not be possible. Barrel makers say any extra is spoken for. Production is somewhat steady in the region however, as more processing comes online. Milk availability has begun to tighten and last week’s low spot price of $5-under Class III had yet to be reported at mid-week.

Cheese production also remains strong in the West. Milk is ample but may soon tighten. Stocks remain comfortably available. Demand from domestic purchasers is stronger and is steady from international buyers, according to DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday, May 3, at $1.13 per pound, up 2 cents on the week, but 6.75 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 12 on the week and 49 for April, one more than the month before.

Dry whey saw its Friday, May 3, close at 39.50 cents per pound, 1.25 cents higher and 6.75 cents above a year ago. There were 11 sales on the week and 66 for April, highest monthly total since Oct. 2023’s 195, and up from eight in March.