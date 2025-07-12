Benchmark inches up 25 cents                                                      

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The June Federal order Class III milk price was announced at $18.82 per hundredweight, up 25 cents from May but $1.05 below June 2024. That put the six month average at $19, up from $16.92 at this time a year ago, and compares to $17.48 in 2023.

Wednesday, July 2 futures settlements portended a July price at $17.32; August, $18.24; and September at $18.83; with a $18.99 peak in October.

The June Class IV price is $18.30, up 17 cents from May, but $2.78 below a year ago. Its six month average stands at $18.87, down from $20.17 a year ago, and compares to $18.59 in 2023.

U.S. dairy farmers are putting the pedal to the metal in milk production as low feed costs and good milk and beef returns provide incentive for expansion. Milk output surpassed that of a year ago for the fifth month in a row in May.

The Agriculture Department’s latest Milk Production report shows output hit 19.930 billion pounds, up 1.6% from May 2024. The top 24 State total, at 19.137 billion pounds, was up 1.7%. The April 50-State total was revised up 15 million pounds, up 1.6% from April 2024, instead of the 1.5% originally reported. The 24-State total was raised by 17 million pounds, up 1.7%, instead of 1.6%.

Component adjusted production was up 3.0%, according to StoneX, and has been 3.0% or higher in three of the last four months. They believe it will remain above 3.0% through June and possibly July.

May cow numbers totaled 9.445 million, up 5,000 head from April and 114,000 or 1.2% more than a year ago. The April count was revised up 15,000 head. The 24-State count, at 9.004 million, was up 6,000 from April and 118,000 or 1.3% above a year ago. The April count was revised up 15,000 head. The US dairy herd has grown 121,000 head in the last 11 months.

May output per cow in the 50 states averaged 2,110 pounds, up 7 pounds or 0.3% from a year ago, and averaged 2,125 pounds, up 7 pounds or 0.3% in the 24 State data. April’s output was revised down 2 pounds in both.

California, still recovering from bird flu, saw its milk output down 64 million pounds or 1.8% from a year ago, and down for the eighth month in a row. Cow numbers were up 2,000 head but output per cow was down 40 pounds.

Wisconsin output was down 3 million pounds or 0.1%, due to a 7,000 cow drop. Output per cow was up 10 pounds.

Idaho boosted output 87 million pounds or 6.0%, thanks to 31,000 more cows and a 30 pound gain per cow.

Kansas again scored the biggest percentage increase, up 15.7%, thanks to 26,000 more cows milked, and a 10 pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 3.2% on 9,000 more cows and a 25 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was off 0.4%, on a loss of 5,000 cows, though output per cow was up 15 pounds.

New Mexico was up 0.2% on 1,000 additional cows but output per cow was down 5 pounds. New York was up 1.3% on 8,000 more cows, though output per cow was unchanged.

Oregon was down 2.3% on 2,000 fewer cows and a 10 pound drop per cow. Pennsylvania was unchanged, with a 5 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows. South Dakota was up 9.5%, thanks to 18,000 more cows and a 20 pound gain per cow.

Texans put an additional 128 million pounds of milk in the tank than a year ago, up 8.9%, thanks to 45,000 more cows and a 40 pound gain per cow.

Vermont was up 0.5%, thanks to a 30 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows. Washington State was down 3.3%, on a drop of 10,000 cows. Output per cow was up 10 pounds from a year ago.

Cow numbers are behind the growing milk output, says Corey Geiger, lead dairy economist at CoBank. Speaking in the June 30 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, Geiger said cow numbers have increased 114,000 head the past 12 months and in the past five months, farmers have added 90,000. He adds that butterfat and protein content has doubled the growth of milk production.

The big question is where are the heifers coming from considering the beef on dairy movement in genetic breeding programs which has resulted in dairy heifers being at their lowest level in 20 years. Geiger says USDA reports average prices at $2,900 but he has seen 2-year-old cows bring $4,000 at auction. Furthermore, farmers are culling less, as numbers were down 98,000 head.

Speaking of beef, Texas became the seventh state to ban lab-grown meat and joins Indiana, Nebraska, Montana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Jack Hubbard, executive director of the Center for the Environment and Welfare, says “The lab-grown meat sector will continue to face headwinds as consumers and lawmakers learn more about the lack of long-term health studies and use of ‘immortalized cells.’ We are seeing a bipartisan consumer movement against the experimental product that is gaining more and more momentum.”

Higher feed prices offset a rise in the All Milk Price resulting in the May milk feed price ratio being down for the fourth consecutive month. The latest Ag Prices report shows the May ratio at 2.24, down from 2.27 in March, and compares to 2.24 in May 2024.

The All Milk Price averaged $21.30 per hundredweight (cwt.) with a 4.24% butterfat test, up 30 cents from April which had a 4.32 test, and compares to $22 in May 2024, with a 4.17% test.

The national corn price averaged $4.64 per bushel, up 2 cents from April, and 13 cents above a year ago. Soybeans averaged $10.40 per bushel, up 20 cents from April, but $1.50 below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $191 per ton, up $11 from April, but $11 below a year ago.

The May average cull price for beef and dairy combined was at $147 per cwt., up $5 from April, $15 above May 2024, and $75.40 above the 2011 base average.

Milk production margins moved higher for the first time since January in May and remained at historically high levels with a 3 cent per cwt. gain above April, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo.

“Income over feed costs (IOFC) in May were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the 19th month in a row,” he said. “Input prices were higher in May with two of the three input commodities inside of the top 10 for May all-time. Feed costs were the 10th highest ever for the month of May and increased 27 cents per cwt. from April.”

CME Cheddar block cheese jumped 10 cents Monday, June 30, and hit $1.7225 per pound Tuesday, but retreated to a Thursday close at $1.6850 in the shortened Fourth of July holiday week, up 6.50 cents and ending four weeks of declines, but 21.50 cents below a year ago, as traders awaited the afternoon’s Dairy Products report.

The barrels finished at $1.72, 5.50 cents higher and 18.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 26 of block on the week and 178 for the month of June, up from 136 in May. Barrel sales totaled 10 for the week and 33 for June, down from 53 in May.

High summer temperatures in the Central region are contributing to lighter milk output, reports Dairy Market News, and some cheesemakers were turning to the spot market for milk to run full production. Some plan to take a break for the holiday and were selling milk. Others noted unplanned production problems. Class III prices ranged $8 to $1-under at mid-week. Cheese production is steady to lighter in the Central region. Retail cheese demand is steady, but food service sales remain light. Export demand is steady and remains up from a year ago.

Milk handlers in the West say demand from cheese manufacturers is strong but increasing temperatures are decreasing farm milk output.

Cheese production is steady for the most part. Domestic demand varies from steady to stronger, while export demand is stronger, says DMN.

CME butter saw its Thursday, July 3, close at $2.6050 per pound, 4.25 cents higher on the week, but 52.75 cents below a year ago. There were 20 sales on the week and a whopping 286 for all of June, up from 123 in May, and the highest monthly total since October 2024’s 318 loads.

Milk output and components are declining in the Central region, but plenty of cream was available ahead of the holiday. Downtime, both planned for July 4, and unplanned due to churning troubles, at some facilities this week was keeping cream plentiful in the region. Cream demand is strong as ice cream makers and butter makers are pulling on available volumes. Domestic butter demand remains soft, though contacts report export sales are strong.

Increasing temperatures are negatively impacting cream volumes in the West, which is tightening availability of spot loads. Butter production for the holiday week was steady for the most part. Domestic butter demand is steady and demand from international buyers is strong, according to DMN.

CME powder closed Thursday, July 3, at $1.26 per pound, up a penny on the week, and 8 cents above a year ago. There were 29 sales on the week, 25 on Thursday alone, and 32 for June, down from 102 in May.

Dry whey finished the short week at 60.75 cents per pound, 2.25 cents higher, highest since Feb. 5, 2025, and 11.50 cents above a year ago. There were 10 CME sales on the week and 40 for the month of June, up from 29 in May.