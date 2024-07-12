Benchmark jumps $1.32

The June Federal order Class III benchmark milk price was announced at $19.87 per hundredweight, up $1.32 from May, $4.96 above June 2023, and the highest Class III price since Dec. 2022. The six month Class III average stands at $16.92, down from $17.48 a year ago, and compares to $22.95 in 2022.

Friday, July 5 futures settlements portended July at $19.72; August, $20.13; September, $20.50; October, $20.39; November, $20.00; and December at $19.44.

The Class IV price is $21.08, up 58 cents from May, $2.82 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV since Oct. 2023. Its six month average is at $20.17, up from $18.59 a year ago, and compares to $24.67 in 2022.

Meanwhile, a higher All Milk Price offset higher corn, soybean, and hay prices to lift the May milk feed price ratio. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the ratio at 2.24, up from 2.14 in April, and compares to 1.40 in May 2023.

The All Milk Price averaged $22 per hundredweight (cwt.), with a 4.17% butterfat test, up $1.50 from April, and $2.90 above May 2023, which had a 4.06% test.

The national corn price averaged $4.51 per bushel, up 12 cents from April, but $2.03 below a year ago. Soybeans averaged $11.90 per bushel, up a dime from April, but $2.50 per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $202 per ton, up $7 from April but $77 below a year ago.

The May average cull price for beef and dairy combined climbed to $132 per cwt., up $2 from April, $29 above May 2023, and $60.40 above the 2011 base.

The Agriculture Department issued its long awaited Recommend Decision on amendments to the Federal Milk Marketing Order pricing formulas. The decision stipulates milk composition factors be adjusted to 3.3% true protein, 6.0% other solids and 9.3% nonfat solids.

It would eliminate 500-pound barrel cheddar cheese prices from the Dairy Product Mandatory Reporting Program survey and use only the 40-pound block cheddar price to determine the monthly average cheese price in the formulas. Make allowances would also be revised and the butterfat recovery factor would be updated to 91% from the current 90%.

The decision returns to the “higher of” the advanced Class III and IV skim milk pricing factors in the base Class I skim milk price and implements a rolling monthly Class I extended shelf life (ESL) adjustment to “ensure better price equity for ESL products.” Class I differential values would also be updated to reflect the increased cost of servicing the Class I market.

After the Final Decision is published in the Federal Register, the dairy industry has 60 days to submit comments. After that, USDA has 60 days to release the Final Decision for a vote by producers.

U.S. dairy cows are putting less milk in the tank and bird flu may be part of the problem. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data showed May output at 19.68 billion pounds, down 0.9% from May 2023, the 11th consecutive month output fell short of a year ago. The 24-State production was 18.9 billion pounds, down 0.7%.

April output in the 50 states was revised down 40 million pounds, down 0.6% from a year ago, instead of the 0.4% decline originally reported. The 24-State total was revised 27 million pounds lower, down 0.4%, not the 0.2% reported.

May cow numbers totaled 9.35 million, up 27,000 head since January and up 5,000 from the April count which was revised up 5,000 head, but was 68,000 or 0.7% below May 2023. The 24-State count, at 8.893 million, was up 5,000 from April but 52,000 below a year ago. The April count was revised up 2,000 head.

Output per cow in the 50 states averaged 2,105 pounds, down 3 pounds or 0.1% from a year ago. The 24-State average, at 2,122 pounds, was down 3 pounds. April output per cow was revised down 6 and 3 pounds respectively.

California production was down 55 million pounds or 1.5% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 6,000 head and output per cow was down 25 pounds. That milk output loss was almost a third of the total drop in the nation’s milk production, according to HighGround Dairy economist Betty Berning in the July 1 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.

Wisconsin output was up 30 million pounds or 1.1% from a year ago, thanks to a 20 pound gain per cow and 2,000 additional cows.

Idaho was off 0.6%, on 1,000 fewer cows and 10 pounds less output per cow. Michigan was up 0.1%. Cow numbers were up 2,000 and outweighed a 10 pound drop per cow. Both states are dealing with avian flu.

Minnesota was down 0.6% on 8,000 fewer cows but output per cow was up 25 pounds. New York was off 0.2% on a 5 pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged.

New Mexico again posted the biggest loss, down 14.7%, on a drop of 42,000 cows, although output per cow was up 10 pounds. Oregon was down 3.1%, on 4,000 fewer cow. Output per cow was unchanged.

Pennsylvania was off 0.9% on a 15 pound drop per cow and 1,000 fewer cows. South Dakota showed the biggest gain, up 10.2%, thanks to 19,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Texas was only down 0.3% and appears to be rebuilding its herd despite the fire and the avian influenza. Cow numbers were only down 2,000 head and output per cow was unchanged. Washington State was up 0.9% on 2,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow.

The effect on milk output by avian flu is hard to determine but StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski said in the June 24 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast that “It’s alive and well in the U.S. and knocking down milk production and something we’re going to be dealing with for a while.” There’s no word of it showing up in Canada or Mexico that he’s heard of yet, but “May just be a matter of time,” he said.

The USDA’s latest Livestock Dairy, and Poultry Outlook reported that, “As of June 14, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in 12 states and 101 dairy herds. Since the previous report, HPAI in dairy cows has been identified in two more states, Iowa and Wyoming. The number of affected herds has doubled. USDA maintains the mandatory testing requirements for lactating dairy prior to interstate movement and mandatory reporting of positive influenza A test results in livestock.”

The USDA announced additional details May 23 to support the dairy operations affected by HPAI and to stop the further spread. USDA launched the Voluntary H5N1 Dairy Herd Status Pilot program to increase the agency’s abilities to monitor and limit the spread of the virus. For more information, log on to the USDA, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website for HPAI Detections in Livestock.

No worries about dairy product shortages. U.S. butter stocks grew some more in May though not as much as expected. The USDA’s latest Cold Storage report shows the May 31 inventory at 380.2 million pounds, up 18.1 million or 5.0% from the April and up 12.4 million pounds or 3.4% from May 2023.

American type cheese stocks fell to 821.0 million pounds, down 4.5 million or 0.5% from the April level and down 36.0 million pounds or 4.2% from a year ago.

The “other” cheese category holdings crept up to 599.9 million pounds, up 4.0 million or 0.7% from April’s count, but down 16.5 million pounds or 2.7% from a year ago.

The total May 31 cheese inventory slipped to 1.442 billion pounds, down 720,000 pounds from the April count and 55.1 million pounds or 3.7% below a year ago. The report is viewed as bullish for both butter and cheese.

Cash dairy prices start July strong. The Cheddar blocks closed the holiday shortened week at $1.90 per pound, down a penny but 50.75 cents above a year ago. The barrels finished at $1.9025, 2.25 cents higher on the week, and 52.25 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled five cars of block and 14 of barrel.

The holiday threw less of a wrench in Midwest cheesemakers’ plans than is typical, said Dairy Market News. Multiple plants were running a normal five-day work week while milk availability holds up. Cheesemakers are trying to get ahead of a tightening milkshed in the region which faced hot temperatures and/or heavy rains. Even before the weather conditions, cheesemakers were noting lighter component levels. Cheese demand ranges from steady to strong, said DMN.

Cheese production is steady in the West. Milk demand from cheesemakers is stronger, however farm level milk output is generally declining in the region. Retail cheese demand is steady to stronger while food service is steady. Exports are steady to lighter as price competitiveness impacts the situation.

Almost defying gravity, CME butter closed Friday, July 5 at $3.1325 per pound, up 0.75 cents on the week and 65.25 cents above a year ago, with three sales on the week.

Butter churns ran lighter schedules last week. Cream availability was below typical holiday levels and some multiples inched higher, somewhat abnormal in a weekday holiday. Retail butter demand remains ahead of expectations. Some say prices around $3.10 per pound will keep orders in check but “Seasonal butter demand is only expected to push higher moving forward,” said DMN.

Butter production ranges steady to lighter in the West as churn maintenance takes place. The mid-week holiday was expected to loosen cream availability, as availability has generally been tighter in the region. Domestic butter demand is steady to lighter for retail and lighter for food service.

Grade A nonfat dry milk finished the week a quarter-cent lower, at $1.18 per pound, 9.25 cents above a year ago, with six sales logged in for the short week.

Dry whey ended the week at 49.25 cents per pound, up a quarter-cent, highest since Feb. 26, and 26.50 cents above a year ago, with two CME sales on the week.