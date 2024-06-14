Benchmark jumps $3.05 

There was good news on the price front for U.S. dairy farmers. The Agriculture Department announced the May Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $18.55 per hundredweight, up $3.05 from April, $2.44 above May 2023, and the highest Class III price since Jan. 2023. The five month average is at $16.33, down from $17.99 a year ago, but compares to $22.67 in 2022.

Friday, June 7 Class III futures settlements portend a June price at $19.50; July, $19.96; August, $20.34; and September at $20.30.

The May Class IV price is $20.50, up 39 cents from April, $2.40 above a year ago, and the highest since November 2023. Its five month average sits at $19.99, up from $18.66 a year ago, and compares to $24.44 in 2022.

U.S. farm milk production continues to run below a year ago but the shortfall is shrinking. April was the 10th consecutive month output lagged and was due to lower cow numbers and a small change in output per cow, some of which was likely driven by the avian-bovine influenza outbreak. USDA’s preliminary data shows 50 State output at 19.1 billion pounds, down 0.4% from April 2023. The top 24-State total, at 18.3 billion, was down 0.2%.

StoneX however points out that “Components in the milk were very strong which puts component adjusted production up 1.9% year over year.”

March output in the 50 states was revised up 78 million pounds but was still 0.7% below a year ago instead of the 1% originally reported. The 24-State total was raised 78 million pounds, down 0.5% from a year ago instead of 0.9%.

April cow numbers totaled 9.340 million head, down 8,000 from the March count which was revised up 13,000 head, but was 74,000 or 0.8% below April 2023. The 24-State count, at 8.886 million, was down 6,000 from March and 55,000 below a year ago. The March count was revised up 11,000 head.

Output per cow in the 50 states averaged 2,049 pounds, up 9 pounds or 0.4% from a year ago. The 24-State average, at 2,064 pounds, was up 8 pounds or 0.4%. March output per cow was revised up 5 and 7 pounds respectively.

California production was up 7 million pounds or 0.2% from a year ago despite cow numbers being down 9,000 head. Output per cow was up 15 pounds. Wisconsin was up a spring flush enhanced 66 million pounds or 2.5% from a year ago, thanks to a 45 pound gain per cow and 4,000 additional cows.

Idaho was off 0.1%, on 1,000 fewer cows and output per cow being unchanged. Idaho now has 18 cases of the avian Influenza confirmed. Michigan was up 0.5%. Cow numbers were up 3,000 and outweighed a 5 pound drop per cow. Michigan has 24 cases of influenza reported. Minnesota was down 0.2% on 8,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 30 pounds. New York was unchanged across the board.

New Mexico again posted the biggest loss, down 17.3%, on a drop of 47,000 cows and 15 pounds less per cow. Part of that may be attributed to the influenza where eight cases were confirmed. Kansas had four. Kansas milk output was down 3.9% and had 6,000 fewer cows.

Texas was down 3.3%, following a 4.9% loss in March. Cow numbers were down 5,000 head and output per cow plunged 55 pounds, again perhaps reflecting some of the aftermath of the influenza where 18 cases have now been confirmed.

Oregon was down 6.3%, on 8,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was down 0.5% on 1,000 fewer cows and output per cow was down 5 pounds.

South Dakota had the biggest gain, up 12.3%, thanks to 23,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Five cases of influenza have been confirmed there. Vermont was down 3.7%, on 3,000 fewer cows and a 20 pound drop per cow. Washington State was off 0.4% on 1,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged.

A third human case of the avian flu has been reported, again from a worker on a dairy farm. HighGround Dairy’s Cara Murphy reported in the June 10 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast that the Center for Disease Control again affirmed that the health risk from the influenza is low for humans and said pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe for consumption.

The USDA allocated an additional $824 to support response efforts, Murphy said, including a voluntary dairy herd status pilot program to provide alternative testing and moving options in Federal orders. Four additional herds have been added, most of them in Michigan and Idaho but no additional states have been named.

U.S. butter stocks jumped in April. The USDA’s latest Cold Storage report shows the April 30 inventory at 361.3 million pounds, up 44.1 million pounds or 13.9% from the March count, which was revised up 624,000 pounds, and was 29.8 million pounds or 9.0% above April 2023.

Churns have been running well ahead of a year ago the past four months and April likely followed that. Cheese vats weren’t quite as busy.

HighGround Dairy points out that the March to April butter climb was “The most significant build for the month since 2020 which was an outlier due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eliminating that year’s results in the largest March to April increase since 2016.” HGD adds that the cheese data was “neutral.”

American type cheese stocks climbed to 839.2 million pounds, up 10.6 million or 1.3% from the March level which was revised up 3.1 million pounds, but was down 2.7 million pounds or 0.3% from a year ago.

The “other” cheese category holdings slipped to 598.4 million pounds, down 5.3 million or 0.9% from March’s count, which was revised 7.2 million pounds lower. Stocks were down 6.7 million pounds or 1.1% from a year ago.

The total April 30 cheese inventory stood at 1.46 billion pounds, up 5.6 million pounds or 0.4% from the March count, which was revised 5.1 million pounds lower, and was 8.8 million pounds or 0.6% below a year ago.

CME block Cheddar closed the first Friday of June at $1.8450 per pound, up 3.50 cents on the week, ending three weeks of decline, and 42.25 cents above a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.9550, 1.50 cents higher, 38.50 cents above a year ago, and 11 cents above the blocks. There were 13 sales of each last week.

Central region cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that demand has picked up since earlier in the spring. Pizza cheese orders are and have been healthy, but retail orders have also picked up. A number of cheesemakers are oversold, or if they do have an occasional extra load, it is spoken for by current customers. Milk is available but offers are declining.

Cheese output is mostly steady in the West. Educational breaks are providing some additional milk however output is seasonally weakening in the southwest. Domestic cheese demand is steady but Mexican buyers have been the most consistent purchasers during much of first and second quarter. Export demand is steady to moderate, according to DMN.

CME butter climbed to $3.1625 per pound Tuesday, June 4, highest since Oct. 31, 2023, then fell to $3.05 Thursday, June 6 and closed Friday, June 7 at $3.0925, up a quarter-cent on the week, and 73 cents above a year ago. There were five sales on the week.

Cream access is steady to ample, says DMN, but Midwest butter makers say cream multiples have moved higher. Churning is still somewhat steady but expected to slow near-term. Demand continues to stay on pace.

Western butter manufacturers report strong output for retail but lighter for bulk production. Cream is generally available but tightening. Demand from butter producers is mixed as some churns are down for maintenance. Butter demand is strong from retail and strong to steady from food service. Canadian buyers have been steady in second quarter but export demand is moderate overall, says DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk hit $1.20 per pound Wednesday, June 5 highest since Feb. 8, but closed Friday, June 7 at $1.1950, up 2.75 cents on the week and 3.50 cents above a year ago, with 31 sales.

Dry whey closed at 47 cents per pound, 5.50 cents higher, highest CME price since Feb. 26, and 19.50 cents above a year ago. The week saw seven CME sales.