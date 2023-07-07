Benchmark loses $1.20

Farm milk prices have not hit bottom for the year just yet. The Agriculture Department announced the June Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $14.91 per hundredweight, down $1.20 from May, after plunging $2.41 last month, and is $9.42 below June 2022. It is the lowest it has seen since May 2020 when it was at $12.14. The 2023 average stands at $17.48, down from $22.95 a year ago and $16.96 in 2021.

Unfortunately, Friday, June 30’s Class III futures settlements portend a July price at $14.18. August was at $14.86; September, $16.02; October, $16.92; November, $17.54; and December settled at $17.65, with further advances into 2024.

The June Class IV price is $18.26, up 16 cents from May and $7.57 below a year ago. The 2023 average is at $18.59, down from $24.67 a year ago, and compares to $14.84 in 2021.

Meanwhile, U.S. milk output is simmering, not cooling yet, and certainly not boiling over, but was nudged higher by stronger output per cow, especially in the Midwest. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data has May production at 19.875 billion pounds, up 120 million pounds or 0.6% above May 2022. The 24-State total, at 19.0 billion pounds, was up 146 million or 0.8% above a year ago.

The April 50-State and top 24-State totals were revised up 22 and 23 million pounds respectively, up 0.4%, instead of the 0.3% originally reported for the 50 states, and up 0.6% in the top 24 states, instead of the originally reported 0.5%.

May cow numbers totaled 9.43 million head unchanged from the April count which was not revised. The herd was up 23,000 head from January and up 13,000 from a year ago. The 24-State count was also unchanged from April and was 24,000 head above a year ago.

Output per cow averaged 2,108 pounds, up 10 pounds or 0.5% from May 2022 in the 50 states and up 11 pounds to 2,126 pounds or 0.5%, in the top 24 states.

California was still below a year ago, at 3.64 billion pounds, down 24 million or 0.7%. Output per cow was down 10 pounds and cow numbers were down 3,000. Wisconsin put 2.79 billion pounds in the tank, up 35 million pounds or 1.3% from a year ago, thanks to a 35 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 4,000 cows.

Idaho edged out Texas for third place, with 1.48 billion pounds, up 44 million or 3.1% from a year ago, thanks to 17,000 more cows and a 10 pound gain per cow Texas output, at 1.44 billion pounds, was up 0.8%, thanks to a 15 pound gain per cow. Cow numbers were only up 1,000, reflecting results of that devastating fire.

Michigan was up 2.1%, thanks to 8,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 2.5% on a 25 pound gain per cow and 1,000 more cows.

New Mexico was down 3.8%, on 10,000 fewer cows and 10 pounds less per cow. New York was up 2.1% on 7,000 more cows and 20 pounds more per cow.

Oregon was down 2.1%, on a loss of 3,000 cows, though output per cow was up 5 pounds. Pennsylvania was off 0.6% on 1,000 fewer cows and 5 pounds less per cow. South Dakota was up 6.2%, thanks to 12,000 more cows, however output per cow was down 5 pounds. Washington State was up 0.6%, thanks to a 20 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows.

HighGround Dairy says “The slowing of the milking herd foreshadows what is likely to come in the second half of the year: declining cow numbers on a monthly basis and potentially versus prior year, causing output to come close to parity.”

Robo Bank Senior Dairy Analyst Lucas Fuess said in the June 26 ‘Dairy Radio Now’ broadcast that farm margins are a real concern, considering the June Class III futures is just below $15 per hundredweight while cost of production nears $20. He expects that will pull milk output lower, possibly below year ago levels.

“Hopefully, some pullbacks in U.S. milk production by the end of the year will cause a little price recovery,” he concluded, however with drought threatening the corn crop, relief from high feed prices may be in question.

USDA released official solicitation awards for phase 2 of the American Agriculture to Feed Kids & Families program. Deliveries are to be made Oct. 1 through June 30, 2024, according to HGD. “The initial solicitation was for 47.696 million pounds of cheese, of which 80% has been awarded to six dairy companies that presented bids.” HGD called it “sizable but slightly less than the solicitation and over a nine-month period, which will limit how this impacts U.S. cheese prices.”

Stressed finances are keeping dairy culling rates high. The latest Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 249,100 head sent to slaughter under federal inspection in May, up 5,500 head from April, and 23,900 or 10.6% above May 2022.

The week ending June 10 saw 57,300 dairy cows go to slaughter, up 5,500 head from the previous week and 6,900 head or 13.7% more than a year ago. Year to date, 1.447 million have been culled, up 72,000 head or 5.2% from a year ago.

StoneX says “Total cattle slaughter continues to be weak so dairy cows are holding a larger share of the beef market than it did a week ago.”

April fluid milk sales took a beating. The USDA’s latest data shows packaged fluid totaled 3.4 billion pounds, down 6.7% from April 2022, biggest drop since March 2021, and followed a 0.7% slippage in March.

Conventional product sales totaled 3.2 billion pounds, down 6.5% from a year ago. Organic products, at 219 million pounds, were down 8.8%, and represented 6.4% of total sales for the month.

Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, down 2.7% from a year ago, but up 0.2% year to date, and represented 34.3% of total milk sales for the four months. Skim milk sales, at 173 million pounds, were down 11.3% from a year ago and down 7.9% year to date.

Total packaged fluid sales for the four months amounted to 14.3 billion pounds, down 2.7% from 2022. Conventional product sales totaled 13.4 billion pounds, down 2.8%. Organic products, at 951 million, were down 1.4%, and represented 6.6% of total milk sales for the period.

The figures represent consumption in Federal milk marketing order areas, which account for about 92% of total fluid sales in the U.S. Competition from a variety of newly introduced beverages, including the plant-based varieties, lifestyle changes in general, plus the spring flush and school closings all result in more milk going to the vat, churn or dryer, adding to the income woes of dairy farmers.

CME dairy prices ended June Dairy Month under pressure. The Cheddar blocks fell to $1.31 per pound Tuesday, lowest since May 8, 2020, but reversed gears Wednesday and closed the week and the month at $1.3350, still down 7 cents on the week, 16.75 cents below their June 1 closing, and 83.75 cents below a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.3450 per pound, 15.50 cents lower on the week, lowest since Aug. 6, 2021, 16.50 cents lower on the month, 86 cents below a year ago, but a penny above the blocks.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange sales for the week totaled 49 cars of block, with 122 for the month of June, same as May. Barrels totaled 56 for the week and 106 for the month, down from 184 in May.

U.S. cheese prices are at a signiﬁcant discount to EU and New Zealand prices, says StoneX. “That theoretically should be bringing the U.S. more export business and clear some inventory but export demand doesn’t seem to be picking up.”

Cheesemakers continue to report strong milk levels moving through the Midwest, however Dairy Market News says the expectation is that milk output will begin its seasonal downturn. Temperatures are beginning to strongly affect output in the south and west. Current milk surpluses in the Upper Midwest continued to flow into Class III plants, as the 4th of July holiday approached. Milk prices remained as low as $11 under Class at mid-week. Cheese demand is busy, according to contacts, and some are nearly oversold and turning away new orders, contrary to what CME prices signal. Midwestern cheesemakers say orders are strong, inventories are not currently long, and do not expect a long-term bearish stretch.

Western cheese demand is steady in food service but lighter at retail. Contacts report grocery shoppers have been shifting towards private label cheese in recent months. Sales of frozen pizza are seasonally strong though down from a year ago. That is having a negative impact on mozzarella sales in the region. Export demand for cheese is steady to lighter, as lighter interest from Asian markets is noted. Milk is available and plants are running active schedules.

Cash butter dropped 6 cents Monday, June 26, then headed higher to a Friday, June 30, finish at $2.44 per pound, up 2 cents on the week, down 2.50 cents on the month, and 57 cents below a year ago when it was at $3.01 per pound. There were nine sales on the week and 67 for the month, up from 29 in May.

Butter makers reported increasing offers from cream suppliers last week, says DMN. Multiples were in a similar range from previous weeks but plants expected to be full or nearly full moving into the holiday weekend. Churning remains busy but some contacts did not expect to see rates at this level so late into the season. Cream availability has not notably subsided, says DMN, but butter demand is holding steady, with some contacts saying orders are seasonally picking up.

Cream is available in the West, as demand from ice cream makers is down from year ago levels. Some are optimistic that warmer weather will change that. Butter makers in the region are utilizing available cream to run strong schedules. Retail demand has been steady in recent weeks, though some say purchasers were preparing for July 4th, which contributed to increased sales. Food service sales are steady, though some anticipate sales will increase during the holiday week.

Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to its lowest level since Feb. 24, 2021, on Wednesday, June 28, $1.1175 per pound. It inched up 0.25 cents Thursday, first gain since June 16, and but back down Friday to close at $1.1175, down 1.50 cents on the week, down 5.25 cents on the month, and 68.50 cents below a year ago. Powder sales totaled 17 for the week and 49 for the month, up from 45 in May.

Dry whey fell to a record low 23.25 cents per pound Thursday, lowest price ever recorded since it started trading at the CME on Mar. 12, 2018. It rallied Friday to close the week and the month at 24 cents per pound, down 2.50 cents on the week, 1.75 cents lower on the month, and 26 cents below a year ago. There were 62 loads sold on the week and 175 for the month, down from 218 in May.