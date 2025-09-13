Benchmark slips 8 cents

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The August Federal order Class III milk price was announced by the USDA at $17.24 per hundredweight (cwt.), down 8 cents from July, $3.42 below a year ago, and the lowest Class III since April 2024. The eight month average stands at $18.57, up from $17.75 a year ago and $16.98 in 2023.

Friday, Sept. 5, Class III futures settlements portend September at $17.64; October, $16.89; November, $16.85; December, $17.15; January 2026, $17.20; and February, $17.26.

The August Class IV price is $18.50, down 39 cents from July, and $3.08 below a year ago. Its average stands at $18.82, down from $ 20.49 a year ago, and compares to $18.59 in 2023.

U.S. dairy farmers continue to fill their bulk tanks. The Agriculture Department’s latest data shows July output hit 19.57 billion pounds, up 3.4% from July 2024, which followed a 3.3% increase in June. The 24 State output, at 18.8 billion pounds, was up 3.5%. StoneX said component adjusted growth puts output up 4.7% from last year. June output in the 50 States was revised up 5 million pounds, leaving a 3.3% gain from a year ago. The 24 State total also revised 5 million pounds, up 3.4%.

Cow numbers totaled 9.485 million, up 10,000 head from June, and 159,000 or 1.7% more than a year ago. The May count was revised up 6,000 head. The 24-State count, at 9.040 million head, was up 8,000 from June and 154,000 or 1.7% above a year ago. The June count was revised, up 3,000 head.

Output per cow averaged 2,063 pounds, up 34 pounds or 1.7% from a year ago in the 50 states and averaged 2081 pounds in the top 24, up 36 pounds or 1.8%.

California milk production, now with bird flu pretty much in the rear view mirror, was up 125 million pounds or 3.8% from a year ago, thanks to 3,000 more cows and a 70 pound increase per cow. Wisconsin was up 25 million pounds or 0.9% on a 25 pound per cow gain offsetting a loss of 3,000 cows.

Idaho was up 127 million pounds or 8.7%, thanks to 48,000 more cows and a 30 pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 4.1% on 17,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 1.9%, on a 30 pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows.

New Mexico was off 0.8% on a loss of 2,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. New York was up 3.1% on 9,000 more cows and a 35 pound gain per cow. Oregon was up 0.5% on 1,000 more cows offsetting a 5 pound drop per cow.

Pennsylvania was up 0.4% on a 25 pound gain per cow. Cow numbers were down 5,000 head. South Dakota was up 10.6%, on 21,000 more cows and a 15 pound gain per cow. Texas production jumped 119 million pounds or 8.4% from a year ago, thanks to 39,000 more cows and a 50 pound gain per cow.

Washington State again posted the biggest drop in the country, down 9.2%, due to 23,000 fewer cows milked and a 10 pound loss per cow.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Aug. 29 that President Trump overstepped his presidential authority with tariffs on every country. Trump has appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The National Milk Producers Federation says the ruling leaves most tariffs in effect until Oct. 14, allowing for an appeal. Meanwhile, Congress returned this week from its August recess and faces tough issues, including a government funding bill that must be passed by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown.

Consumers are still asking “Where’s the beef?” despite the high prices, and sales actually edged upward last year, according to a new research brief from CoBank’s lead animal protein economist Brian Earnest.

Speaking in the Sept. 1 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, CoBank lead dairy economist Corey Geiger said all-fresh retail beef prices hit a record $8.90 per pound, highest level in at least 25 years. He said the average American will likely consume about 60 pounds this year, despite prices being up over 9%.

One of the underlying factors is that the beef cattle inventory is at a 75 year low, according to Geiger. He also pointed out that Farm Credit East data shows that five years ago cattle sales contributed just 5% of total income on the dairy, or about $1.12 per hundredweight. Last year that value skyrocketed 130% to $2.57 per hundredweight and this year’s data will likely be higher.

Other contributors are the heightened interest in dietary protein, changing health perceptions surrounding beef, and the availability of restaurant-quality beef at retail grocery stores. Geiger said the number of people on weight loss drugs and the move to high protein diets is fueling beef demand but the dairy industry is making its contribution to the beef supply.

CoBank also warned of a potential shortage of milk cows. “The number of replacement heifers available to enter the dairy herd as milk producing cows has already fallen to a 20-year low. Based on new CoBank research, replacements could fall even further over the next two years before a recovery begins in 2027. These declining heifer inventories could limit growth in the milk supply, a looming concern for dairy processors with expansion plans underway. The U.S. is currently experiencing an historic $10 billion investment in new dairy processing facilities expected to come online through 2027,” said CoBank.

“The decline in dairy heifers over the last several years is closely tied to beef and dairy market dynamics. Tight cattle supplies and record high prices for beef calves prompted many dairy farmers to produce more calves destined for beef feedlots and fewer to milk barns.

At the onset of this trend, raising dairy heifers to enter the milk cow herd was a money-losing proposition due to extremely low heifer values and high rearing costs. While the economics have shifted and the shortage of replacement dairy heifers has sent values soaring, replenishing the pipeline of heifers available to enter the milking herd is a three-plus year proposition,” according to CoBank.

Lower corn, soybean, and alfalfa prices offset a lower All Milk Price to nudge the July milk feed price ratio higher. The latest Ag Prices report showed the July ratio at 2.36, up from 2.34 in June, but compares to 2.50 in July 2024.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would purchase 2.36 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price averaged $20.80 per cwt. with a 4.13% butterfat test, down 50 cents from June, which had a 4.19% test, and compares to $22.80 in July 2024, with a 4.07% test.

The national corn price averaged $4.29 per bushel, down 18 cents from May, following a 17 cent drop in June, but is 6 cents above a year ago. Soybeans averaged $10.20 per bushel, down 20 cents from June, and $1.10 per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $173 per ton, down $4 from June, and $10 below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the July average cull price for beef and dairy combined was at $157 per cwt., up $7 from June, $15 above July 2024, and $85.40 above the 2011 base average.

Beef and cattle prices remain at all-time highs as the supply has fallen to multi-year lows, as I reported here last week. The news is good for dairy producers. The Aug. 29 Daily Dairy Report said, “The significant increase in beef incomes leave dairy producers less exposed to margin pressures from lower milk prices. This means that milk prices must fall to exceptionally low levels before financial strain begins to reduce U.S. milk output.”

“Milk production margins decreased for the second month in the past three but remained at historically high levels with a 22 cent per cwt. loss from June,” said dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo.

“Income over feed costs in July were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the 21st month in a row,” according to Brooks. “Input prices were lower in July with one of the three input commodities inside of the top 10 for July all-time. Feed costs were the 10th highest ever for the month of July and decreased 28 cents per cwt. from June. The ratio was above the five-year average for the 17th month in a row.”

“Milk income over feed costs for 2025 (using Aug. 29 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $12.87 per cwt., a loss of 12 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. Income over feed would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down $52 cents per cwt. from 2024’s level.”

“Looking at 2026, milk income over feed costs are expected to be $12.77 per cwt., a loss of 10 cents per cwt. versus 2025 and income over feed costs would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production and down 16 cents per cwt. versus the previous month,” Brooks said.

The markets were closed Monday, Sept. 1, for the Labor Day holiday. CME block Cheddar closed Friday, Sept. 5, at $1.69 per pound, down 8.50 cents on the shortened week, as traders anticipated the afternoon’s July Dairy Products report. That’s the lowest block price in four weeks and 58 cents below a year ago when it was trading at $2.27. The barrels closed at $1.70, 8 cents lower, 57.50 cents below a year ago, and a penny above the blocks. Trades totaled 21 loads of block and 1 of barrel.

Dairy Market News reports that cool weather in the upper Midwest was contributing to increased cow comfort and improved milk output while output was steady to lighter in the southern portion. The long holiday weekend contributed to increased spot milk availability and mid-week prices ranged $3-under to $1.50 over Class. The holiday weekend also contributed to lighter cheese production, but plant managers said they would run busy schedules the rest of the week.

Bottling demand has picked up in the West but spot milk was available and adequately meeting the needs of cheesemakers. Cheese output was steady and some manufacturers reported tight September availability for spot loads.

Butter sunk to $2.0125 per pound Tuesday, Sept. 2, lowest CME price since Dec. 3, 2021, but closed Friday at $2.0225, 2.25 cents lower on the week, ninth consecutive week of decline, and $1.1525 below a year ago, on five sales.

Cooler temperatures in the Upper Midwest contributed to increased milk output and higher components, according to DMN. Cream was plentiful. Down time at some facilities over the long weekend enabled them to purchase cream at lower multiples and churns were spinning. Domestic butter demand is steady but some contacts say sales are lackluster. Export demand for 82% butterfat product is strong but production of it was lagging demand and inventories are tight.

Western butter manufacturers said spot cream is more than ample and demand is mixed. Some were not bringing in any additional cream beyond contractual intakes, despite their churns running under 100% capacity, said DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to a Friday, Sept. 5, finish at $1.22 per pound, down 4 cents on the week, lowest since May 14, and 14.50 cents below a year ago. There were 12 CME sales on the week.

Dry whey closed Friday at 56.50 cents per pound, a half-cent lower and 2.25 cents below a a year ago, with no trades for the week.