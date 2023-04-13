Benchmark up 32 cents

The March Federal order Class III benchmark milk price crept higher last week, propelled by higher cheese, butter and dry whey prices. The Agriculture Department announced the price at $18.10 per hundredweight, up 32 cents from February, but $4.35 below March 2022. The first quarter average stands at $18.44, down from $21.25 a year ago, and compares to $15.98 in 2021.

Thursday’s Class futures settlements portended an April price at $18.69; May, $17.95; June, $18.18; and July at $18.67, with a peak at $19.55 in October.

The Class IV price is $18.38, down 48 cents from February, $6.44 below a year ago, and the lowest since December 2021. Its three-month average is at $19.08, down from $23.97 a year ago, and compares to $13.71 in 2021.

Dairy farm profitability continues to struggle. The latest Ag Prices report shows the February milk feed price ratio fell to 1.58, down from 1.73 in January, lowest since August 2021, and compares to 2.06 in February 2022.

The All Milk Price average fell for the fourth consecutive month, dipping to $21.60 per hundredweight, down $1.50 from December, after losing $1.60 the month before, and is $3.10 below February 2021.

The national corn price averaged $6.80 per bushel, up 16 cents from January, after jumping 6 cents the month before, and is 71 cents per bushel above February 2022.

Soybeans climbed to a record $15.10 per bushel, up 60 cents, after gaining a dime the previous month, and were 40 cents per bushel above February 2022.

Alfalfa hay averaged a record $266 per ton, up $3, after dropping $6 the month before, and is $46 per ton above a year ago.

The February cull price for beef and dairy combined continued to strengthen, averaging $89.50 per cwt., up $7.80 from January, after gaining $4.80 the month before, $11.60 above February 2022, and $17.90 above the 2011 base average.

As for the income over feed calculation, dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., said “The gain in feed costs offset the third highest February All-Milk price and dropped the income over feed from the previous month. Income over feed costs in February were just below the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the first time since September 2021.”

Feed costs were the highest ever for the month of February, according to Brooks, and the seventh highest all time. The All-Milk price was just inside the top 40 at the thirty-eighth highest recorded.”

We have plenty of product to sell, despite February milk production only being up 0.8% from 2022. The Dairy Products report shows cheese production totaled 1.109 billion pounds, down 7.9% from January output which was revised down 4 million pounds, and was up just 0.4% from February 2022. Output for the two months totaled 2.3 billion pounds, up 1.6% from the same period a year ago.

Wisconsin produced 273.6 million pounds of that February total, down 7.7% from January but 1.1% above a year ago. California produced 200.1 million pounds, down 1.9% from January and 1.3% less than a year ago. New Mexico contributed 74.1 million pounds, down 22.4% from January and 2.4% less than a year ago. Idaho added 72.4 million pounds, down 19.1% from January and 0.9% less than a year ago.

Italian cheese totaled 460 million pounds, down 8.0% from January and 1.4% less than a year ago. American output slipped to 453.1 million pounds, down 9.1% from January but was up 2.4% from a year ago. Mozzarella totaled 365.0 million pounds, down 7.1% from January but up 1.6% from a year ago.

Cheddar, the cheese traded at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, saw production fall to 325.4 million pounds, down 28.5 million pounds or 8.1% from January, but was up 17.3 million pounds, or 5.6%, from February 2022. YTD Cheddar is up 6.1% from 2022.

Butter output dipped to 186.4 million pounds, down 14.9 million pounds or 7.4% from January, but was up 2.9 million pounds or 1.6% from a year ago. YTD butter output was at 387.7 million pounds, up 2.7% from a year ago.

Yogurt production totaled 401.3 million pounds, up 7.4% from a year ago, and hard ice cream output, at 59.1 million pounds, was up 11.6% from January and 7.7% above a year ago.

Dry whey production totaled 66.5 million pounds, down 10.2 million pounds or 13.3% from January and down 3.8 million pounds or 5.7% from a year ago. Stocks grew to 69.4 million pounds, up 6.4 million pounds or 10.2% from a year ago.

Nonfat dry milk output climbed to 178.5 million pounds, up 3.5 million pounds or 2.0% from January and up 7.7 million or 4.5% above a year ago. Stocks jumped to 310.0 million pounds, up 39.5 million pounds, or 14.6% from January, and were up 21.6 million pounds or 7.5% from a year ago.

Skim milk powder production totaled 38.2 million pounds, down 6.4 million or 14.4% from January, but 8.6 million pounds or 28.9% above a year ago.

Dairy farm milk tanks are not being refilled very quickly. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows February output at 17.68 billion pounds, down 1.6 billion pounds from January, but 135 million or 0.8% more than February 2022, and less than the 1.3% increase seen in January.

Farms are adding cows. Cow numbers totaled 9.42 million, up 12,000 head from the January count, and was up 37,000 head from a year ago, largest dairy herd since August 2021. The 24-State count was up 12,000 from January and 54,000 above a year ago, the largest since July 2021.

Output per cow averaged 1,877 pounds, up 7 pounds or 0.4% from 2022.

California cows put 3.3 billion pounds of milk in the tank in February, down 29 million pounds, or 1% from a year ago, due to lots of rain, 2,000 fewer cows, and a loss of 20 pounds per cow. Output there hasn’t really shown much of an increase since August 2021.

Wisconsin output, at 2.4 billion pounds, was up 7 million or 0.3%, due to a 10 pound gain per cow offsetting a loss of 3,000 cows.

Texas was up 5.5%, thanks to 22,000 more cows and a 40 pound gain per cow. Idaho was up 3.4%, on 15,000 more cows and a 20 pound gain per cow.

Florida again registered the biggest loss, down 11.4%. Michigan was up 3.1%, thanks to a 30 pound gain per cow and 7,000 more cows. Minnesota was up 1.0% on a 10 pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows. New Mexico was down 4.2%, on 12,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was unchanged. New York was up 2.9%, thanks to 10,000 more cows and a 25 pound gain per cow.

Oregon was down 2.4%, on a loss of 3,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was off 0.1% on a loss of 2,000 cows, though output per cow was up 5 pounds. South Dakota was up 6.2%, thanks to 12,000 more cows offsetting a 10 pound loss per cow. Vermont was down 1.0% on 1,000 fewer cows, though out per cow was up 5 pounds. Washington State was down 2.2% on 6,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged.

The March 20 Daily Dairy Report warned; “Greater milk output in nearly every Midwestern state overwhelmed the region and resulted in steeply discounted spot milk prices and smaller checks for dairy producers. Cooperatives in Texas frequently dumped milk, despite self-imposed caps on members’ output.”

The week’s Global Dairy Trade auction and the February Dairy Products report and export data impacted CME dairy markets in the Good Friday holiday shortened week.

The Cheddar blocks fell to $1.8125 per pound April 5, lowest CME price since March 13, but they closed April 6 at $1.83, down 2 cents on the week, after plunging 25 cents the previous week, and were 49 cents below that week a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.72, 8.75 cents lower, after dropping 15.50 cents the previous week, lowest since March 8, 64.75 cents below a year ago, and 11 cents below the blocks. There were 16 sales of block on the week and 15 of barrel.

Midwestern cheese producers were still taking on spot milk as low as $11 under Class III last week, according to Dairy Market News, but cheese demand was holding its own, according to a number of cheesemakers within the region.

Butter finished the week at $2.3175 per pound, down 8 cents, lowest CME price since Jan. 31, and 46.50 cents below a year ago, on seven sales for the week.

Cream availability increased noticeably for Midwest butter makers last week and has incrementally grown for two weeks. Many are now turning offers away.

Cream is heavier to ample in the West and cream demand is steady to light, said DMN, though ice cream producers continue to increase their demand.

Grade nonfat dry milk saw its Friday, April 7 finish at $1.1250 per pound, down 3.50 cents on the week, lowest CME powder since Feb. 25, 2021, and a whopping 69.75 cents below a year ago. There were only two sales on the week.

Dry whey climbed to 46 cents per pound Monday, April 3 but then headed lower and closed Friday, April 7 at 36.50 cents per pound, down 8.25 cents on the week and 27 cents below a year ago, with 17 sales put on the CME board.