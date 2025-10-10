Benchmark up 35 cents

The Agriculture Department announced the September Federal order Class III milk price at $17.59 per hundredweight (cwt.), up 35 cents from August but is $5.75 below a year ago. The Class III average stands at $18.46, up from $18.37 at this time a year ago, and compares to $17.13 in 2023.

Late Friday morning Class III futures portend an October price of $17.21; November, $16.94; December, $17.14; January 2026, $17; and February at $16.97 per cwt.

The September Class IV price is $16.17, down $2.33 from August, $6.12 below a year ago, and the lowest Class IV price since August 2021 when it stood at $15.92. The nine month average now stands at $18.53, down from $20.69 a year ago and compares to $18.65 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the government began a partial shutdown Wednesday, Oct. 1, as lawmakers kept failing to reach a budget agreement. Congress has not passed any of the 12 appropriations bills needed to fund the government.

Many USDA generated reports that the dairy industry relies on will cease. The Oct. 1 Daily Dairy Report says “The last and longest shutdown began in 2018 and ended in 2019 after 35 days. For dairy producers, the resulting information blackout and closure of USDA agencies will be more than an inconvenience.”

U.S. bulk tanks are bulging thanks to added cows and increased output per cow, as the industry met this week in Madison for World Dairy Expo. The Agriculture Department’s latest data pegged August milk output at 19.52 billion pounds, up 3.2% from August 2024, the eighth consecutive month of gain. The 24 State total, at 18.77 billion, was up 3.3%.

July production in the 50 States was revised up a whopping 140 million pounds to 19.7 billion, up 4.2%, instead of the 3.4% originally reported. The 24 State total was revised up 139 million pounds to 18.95 billion, up 4.3%.

August cow numbers totaled 9.520 million, up 10,000 head from July, and 176,000 or 1.9% more than a year ago. The July count was revised up 25,000 head. The 24-State count, at 9.075 million, was up 7,000 from July, and 172,000 or 1.9% above a year ago. The July count was revised, up 28,000 head. The U.S. dairy herd is the largest since 1993, according to the Daily Dairy Report.

Output per cow averaged 2,050 pounds, up 27 pounds or 1.3% from a year ago in the 50 states and 2068 pounds in the top 24, up 28 pounds or 1.4%. Revisions added 10 pounds to July’s national average and 9 pounds in the 24 states.

California output remained well above a year ago but not to the degree it did in July. August production came in at 3.4 billion pounds, up 59 million or 1.7% from a year ago, thanks to 8,000 more cows and a 25 pound increase per cow.

Wisconsin cows put 2.76 billion pounds in the tank, up 55 million or 2.0%, on a 40 pound gain per cow and 2,000 cows added to the milking string.

Idaho was up 121 million pounds or 8.2%, thanks to 50,000 more cows and a 15 pound gain per cow. Kansas recorded the biggest percentage increase in the country, up 73 million pounds or 20.4% on 36,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 4.5% on 16,000 more cows and a 20 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 2.4%, on a 35 pound gain per cow and 3,000 more cows.

New Mexico, one of only three states showing a decrease in output, was off 0.2%, on a loss of 2,000 cows, but output per cow was up 10 pounds. New York was up 3.5% on 10,000 more cows and a 40 pound gain per cow. Oregon was up 2.8% on 3,000 more cows and a 10 pound gain per cow. Illinois, down 3.7%, and Washington down 8.1%, were the other two states in negative territory.

Pennsylvania inched up 0.6% on a 30 pound gain per cow outweighing a drop of 5,000 cows. South Dakota was up 11.3%, on 21,000 more cows and a 25 pound gain per cow.

Texas production was up 87 million pounds or 7.7% from a year ago, thanks to 29,000 more cows and a 35 pound gain per cow. Vermont was up 4.4%, on a 45 pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows.

Washington state again posted the biggest drop at 8.1%, on 21,000 fewer cows milked. Output per cow was unchanged.

StoneX points out that August fat and protein content was also up from last year, meaning component adjusted growth was up 4.8%. It adds that the July revisions means component-adjusted milk production was up 5.5%. That’s a lot of milk just in the U.S., plus global production has grown 2.5-3% over the last four months.

Western United Dairies weekly newsletter reported that, while northern California remains free of detections of bird flu, 75 dairies statewide are currently under quarantine, with 31 facing their first-ever cases. Researchers now consider the virus endemic and calls are for USDA to fast-track a dairy cow vaccine.

In yet another animal health concern; Mexico’s National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality confirmed a new case of new world screwworm (NWS) in Sabinas Hidalgo, located in the state of Nuevo León, less than 70 miles from the US-Mexico border.

A USDA press release stated, “This is now the northernmost detection of NWS during this outbreak, and the one most threatening to the American cattle and livestock industry. Sabinas Hidalgo is located near the major highway from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to Laredo, Texas, which is one of the most heavily trafficked commercial thoroughfares in the world.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated “Protecting the United States from NWS is non-negotiable and a top priority of the Trump Administration. This is a national security priority. We have given Mexico every opportunity and every resource necessary to counter NWS since announcing the NWS Bold Plan in June 2025. Nevertheless, American ranchers and families should know that we will not rely on Mexico to defend our industry, our food supply, or our way of life. We are firmly executing our five-pronged plan and will take decisive action to protect our borders, even in the absence of cooperation. Furthermore, we will pursue aggressive measures against anyone who harms American livestock.”

Reuters reports that veterinarians and farmers have been authorized to treat or prevent infestations with animal drugs that may be approved for other purposes or available in other countries. The situation is being closely watched.

One of the dairy farm financial indicators looked a little brighter in August as feed prices slipped, the All Milk Price inched a little higher, and beef prices continued to rise. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report showed the August feed price ratio at 2.51, up from 2.36 in July, but still below the 2.79 in August 2024.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would purchase 2.51 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price averaged $20.90 per cwt. with a 4.16% butterfat test, up 10 cents from July, which had a 4.13% test, and compares to $23.60 in August 2024, with a 4.10% test.

The national corn price averaged $3.96 per bushel, down 33 cents from July, following an 18 cent drop the month before, but is still 12 cents above a year ago. Soybeans averaged $10 per bushel, down 20 cents from July, and 30 cents per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $166 per ton, down $7 from June, and $9 below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the August average cull price for beef and dairy combined hit $162 per cwt., up $5 from July, after jumping $7 the previous month, $20 above August 2024, and $90.40 above the 2011 base average.

“Milk production margins increased for the second month in the past three and remained at historically high levels with a 57 cent per cwt. gain from July,” said dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo.

“Income over feed costs in August were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to higher milk production for the 22nd month in a row.”

“Input prices were lower in August with one of the three input commodities inside of the top 10 for August all-time. Feed costs were the 11th highest ever for the month of August and decreased 47 cents per cwt. from July, while reaching a level not seen since November 2020’s $8.19. The August All-Milk price stayed in the top 10 for the month, at the sixth highest ever recorded for the month.”

Milk income over feed costs for 2025 (using Sept. 30 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $12.58 per cwt., a loss of 29 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. Income over feed would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down 81 cents per cwt. from 2024’s level, he said.

Milk income over feed costs for 2026 are expected to be $11.40 per cwt., according to Brooks, a loss of $1.18 per cwt. versus 2025. Income over feed costs in would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production and down $1.37 per cwt. versus the previous month,” Brooks concluded.

Cheddar block closed Friday, Oct. 3 at $1.79 per pound, up 16.50 cents on the week, highest since Aug. 26, but 15.75 cents below a year ago when both the block and barrel prices plunged 34.25 cents to $1.9475 and $1.9550 respectively.

The barrels finished Friday at $1.77, 14.75 cents higher on the week, but 18.50 cents below a year ago. Thirty-two loads of block traded hands on the week and 111 for the month of September, up from 74 in August. Barrel sales totaled two for the week and eight for the month, down from 12 in August.

Cool fall temperatures are contributing to increasing milk output in the Central region, according to Dairy Market News. Some of the extra milk was going to Class I. Spot trades were light as cheesemakers have sufficient internal volumes. Mid-week Class III milk prices ranged $1-under to $1-over Class. Cheese production is steady in the region. Domestic demand is steady from retail and food service. International interest is strong, and some contacts said demand was up slightly from previous weeks.

Milk production in the West is strengthening from summer dips. Cheese production is steady to stronger. Domestic demand is moderate to steady. Export demand remains more robust than domestic demand despite a competitive international market, according to DMN.

CME butter climbed to $1.76 per pound Monday, Sept. 29, dipped to $1.71 Tuesday, and closed Friday at $1.75, up 3 cents on the week but 93.75 cents below a year ago. There were 58 loads that found new homes on the week and 185 for the month of September, up from 86 in August.

Central region milk production and components remain above a year ago and cream is plentiful with multiples as low as 0.85 this week. Demand for cream is steady to lighter, with some butter makers saying they are not in the market for more as they use internal volumes to keep churns active. Domestic butter demand is steady from week-to-week, but sales remain light. International demand for 82% butterfat butter is strong and contacts say inventories are tight.

Cream is readily available in the West and more affordable this week with below flat market multiples reported. Butter output was steady to strong with plenty of cream to churn. Retail sales are more robust than food service sales. Salted and unsalted inventories are meeting demand. Domestic demand is mixed and exports are strong, according to DMN.

StoneX stated in its Sept. 30 Early Morning Update; “The market is now on a path to converge the spot price and the nearby futures price. We expect that to be somewhere higher than where spot sits today ($1.76) and likely closer to $2, but it may take a few weeks to get there. A butter price bounce does not change the current dynamic of strong milk production and plenty of cream. Those dynamics are expected to persist well into fourth quarter.”

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed at $1.16 per pound, a half-cent higher, but 19.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 27 loads this week and 117 for September, up from 89 in August, and the highest monthly total since October 2024.

Dry whey finished at 63 cents per pound, 1.75 cents lower, but 2.50 cents above a year ago on one sale this week and 18 for September, down from 43 in August.