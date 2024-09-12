Benchmark up 87 cents  

Farm milk prices are heading higher again, following a small backtrack in July. The Agriculture Department announced the August Federal order Class III price at $20.66 per hundredweight, up 87 cents from July, $3.47 above Aug. 2023, and the highest Class III price since Nov. 2022. It put the eight month average at $17.75, up from $16.98 a year ago and compares to $22.54 in 2022.

Friday, Sept. 6 Class III futures settlements portend a September price at $22.78; October, $22.84; November, $22.29; and December settled at $21.44.

The Class IV price is $21.58, up 27 cents from July, $2.67 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV since Dec. 2022. Its average stands at $20.49, up from $18.59 a year ago, and compares to $24.83 in 2022.

Adding fuel to the milk price fire; confirmation was made on three Central Valley California dairies of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. Milk output was already struggling there. The so-called bird flu has hampered milk output in at least 13 other states, with 17 cases reported in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, the USDA has authorized a field safety trial of a vaccine for bird flu in dairy cattle. Milk output generally falls 10-25%.

Falling corn, soybean and hay prices nudged the U.S. milk feed price ratio a little higher, up for the fifth time in the past six months. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report has the July ratio at 2.50, up from 2.36 in June, and compares to 1.37 in July 2023.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would purchase 2.50 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price averaged $22.80 per hundredweight (cwt.), with a 4.07% butterfat test, unchanged June, which had a 4.10 test, but is $5.50 above July 2023, which had a 3.99% test.

The national corn price averaged $4.24 per bushel, down 24 cents from June and was $1.98 below a year ago. Soybeans averaged $11.30 per bushel, down 50 cents from June and $3.40 per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $183 per ton, down $12 from June and $63 per ton below a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the July average cull price for beef and dairy combined crept to $142 per cwt., up $4 from June, $31 above July 2023, and $70.40 above the 2011 base average.

U.S. milk production remains below that of a year ago. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows July output at 18.915 billion pounds, down 0.4% from July 2023, the 13th consecutive month output was below a year ago. The 24-State production, at 18.2 billion pounds, was down 0.2%.

June output in the 50 states was revised down a whopping 137 million pounds, and down 1.7% from a year ago, instead of the 1.0% decline originally reported.

July cow numbers totaled 9.325 million head, up 5,000 from the June count which was revised down 15,000 head, and was 43,000 or 0.5% below July 2023. The 24-State count, at 8.878 million head, was up 3,000 from June but 31,000 or 0.3% below a year ago. The June count was revised down 13,000 head.

July output per cow in the 50 states averaged 2,028 pounds, up 1 pound or 0.05% from a year ago. The 24-State average, at 2,047 pounds, was up 2 pounds. June output per cow was revised down 11 pounds in the 50 states.

California production was down 0.3% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 5,000 head while output per cow was unchanged. Wisconsin was down 0.1%, thanks to a 5 pound drop per cow, while cow numbers were up 1,000 head.

Idaho was down 1.0% on 1,000 fewer cows and 25 pounds less per cow. Michigan was off 0.9% on 3,000 fewer cows and a 5 pound drop per cow. Both states were dealing with avian flu, though Colorado has the most confirmed cases and saw July output down 1.8%, while cow numbers were up 1,000 head. Now we can add California.

Minnesota was down 4% on 9,000 fewer cows and 40 pounds less per cow. New York was off 0.2% on a 5 pound drop per cow. The cow count was unchanged.

New Mexico again posted the biggest loss, down 8.9%, on a drop of 31,000 cows, although output per cow was up 60 pounds. Oregon was down 1.9% on 2,000 fewer cows and 5 pounds less per cow. Pennsylvania was off 0.2% on 1,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged.

South Dakota showed the biggest gain, up 7.4%, thanks to 15,000 more cows, though output per cow was down 5 pounds. Texas continues to build back, despite the avian flu there, and was up a hefty 6.0%, thanks to 18,000 more cows and a 65 pound gain per cow. Washington was up 1.1% on 3,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged.

StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski, speaking in the Aug. 26 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast, said that in his 22 years in the industry, he has never seen this large of a revision as we saw in the June data. It confirms that milk output is the wild card in price, he said, and will support the U.S. market well into 2025.

StoneX points out however that milk components remained strong in July so even with output being down, component adjusted production was up 1.4%.

U.S. dairy exports remained strong in July, up 7.8%, according to HighGround Dairy’s Alyssa Badger in the Sept. 9 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. She pointed out that, while exports to Mexico in June were down, month to month and year to year, they turned around in July and were up 21% from July 2023. Exports to China were also higher, she said, as well as to Southeast Asia, up 24%.

Cheese exports totaled 88.7 million pounds, up 9.6%, though Cheddar was down 28.9%. Badger noted that, when these purchases were booked, U.S. prices, although competitive, were not at a steep discount to the global market like they were earlier in the year, so “This is really good news.” And, cheese moving across the southern border to Mexico leapt to its second-highest level ever.

Nonfat/skim milk powder exports hit 159.4 million pounds, up 10.8% from July 2023 and surely helped put CME prices where they are. HighGround Dairy points out July’s sailings were the highest since May 2023, with increased shipments to Southeast Asia and Mexico. Demand from China remained lackluster, down 21%, and the smaller exports are keeping year-to-date totals behind, down 8.5%.

Whey exports remain strong, totaling 29.6 million pounds, up 15%, though YTD are down 2%. China was the top destination, according to GHD.

Butter exports amounted to 6 million pounds, increasing for the second month in a row, up 16.3% from a year ago but down 8.6% YTD. Badger said U.S. prices are not at a huge premium to Oceania and European prices are higher than ours so that has helped U.S. exports, though we were a net importer. Butter imports totaled 13.9 million pounds, up 44.8%, while cheese imports totaled 36.1 million pounds, up 9.8% from a year ago.

Checking prices; after jumping 17.25 cents the previous week, cash block Cheddar closed the holiday-shortened Labor Day Week at $2.27 per pound, up 6 cents on the week, highest since June 9, 2022, and 34.50 cents above a year ago, as traders awaited Friday, Sept. 6 July Dairy Products report.

The barrels finished at $2.2750, 1.50 cents higher, 44.75 cents above a year ago, and just a half-cent above the blocks. There were seven CME sales of block on the week and five of barrel.

Cheese contacts tell Dairy Market News that demand is steady to strong, depending on variety. Some processors have shifted back to barrels due to the bullish trend. Plant downtime, unrelated to the holiday weekend, continued to be reported by some Midwest contacts, but it has not necessarily prompted an influx in milk. Early last week, Midwest cheesemakers reported that the holiday-related spot milk at flat Class had disappeared and by mid-week prices were starting above $1 above Class III. A number of cheesemakers said they were not even receiving spot milk offers. Cheesemakers continue to suggest that market price upticks have yet to deter customer interest and some say it has actually spurred buyers to make deals to assure coverage.

Class III milk demand is generally strong from cheesemakers in the West, however, with most school institutions back in session by midweek, milk supplies were not abundant, said DMN, and butter price strength was giving incentive to allocate milk fats in that direction. Manufacturers are running steady production and block capacity is increasing as new facilities come on-line. Domestic cheese demand is steady but is moderate from international buyers.

Butter fell to $3.1475 Wednesday, Sept. 4, but closed Sept. 6 at $3.1750, a half-cent higher on the week, and 49.50 cents above a year ago, with 22 sales on the week.

Butter churning shifted into high gear last week in the Central region, particularly the Midwest. Plants in the south have generally had more spot cream available throughout the summer than their Upper Midwest counterparts, said DMN, so the uptick in churning has been less dynamic there. Plant managers did not expect the availability of cream to last beyond the weekend. Butter demand is gathering its seasonal strength from both retail and food service customers.

Western manufacturers indicate retail churning is strong to steady, while bulk lines are at a much lighter pace. Butter inventories are “comfortable” for anticipated fourth quarter demand. The holiday weekend brought mixed cream demand with a few facilities enjoying some downtime. This contributed to looser cream supplies for parts of the region. Some believe lower temperatures recently should allow more requests for cream from the West into the Midwest to be accommodated. Butter demand varies from stronger to steady, said DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday, Sept. 6 at $1.3650 per pound, up 3.50 cents on the week, highest since Dec. 8, 2022, and 26.50 cents above a year ago. There were 19 loads finding new homes on the week.

The whey closed Friday, Sept. 6 at 58.75 cents per pound, 2.75 cents higher, highest in four weeks, and 28.50 cents above a year ago, with five sales put on the board.